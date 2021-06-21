R&B ONLY Announces 'We Back' Nationwide Tour

R&B ONLY today announced "We Back", a nationwide tour that celebrates the genre with DJ sets from past to present. This marks the first national tour for the brand in over a year. The announcement was made by R&B ONLY and COLORS Worldwide CEO and Founder Jabari Johnson.

"We're really moved by the over-the-top fan reaction to our coming back," says Johnson. "Having to pause our live events this past year has been difficult, but we're clearly back and bigger than ever."

Shows currently scheduled include:

7.03.21 | Charlotte, NC | Fillmore

7.16.21 | Denver, CO | Summit Music Hall

7.17.21 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

7.23.21 | Kansas City, MO | The Truman

7.24.21 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

7.24.21 | Boston, MA | House of Blues

8.13.21 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's

8.13.21 | Houston, TX | House of Blues

8.14.21 | Cleveland, OH | House of Blues

8.14.21 | Dallas, TX | House of Blues

8.21.21 | Atlanta, GA | Tabernacle

8.27.21 | Indianapolis, IN | Old National Centre

8.28.21 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues

9.11.21 | Portland, OR | Hawthorne Theatre

9.17.21 | Detroit, MI | St Andrew's Hall

9.18.21 | Grand Rapids, MI | 20 Monroe Live

9.18.21 | San Diego, CA | House of Blues

9.25.21 | New York, NY | King's Theatre

10.1.21 & 10.2.21 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

10.23.21 | New Orleans, LA | House of Blues

11.13.21 | Tampa, FL | Ritz Ybor

11.26.21 | Charlotte, NC | Fillmore

11.27.21 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues

Tickets can be purchased at https://rnbonly.com/calendar/.

Recognizing a void in R&B music, which garners an impassioned community of millions of fans and followers around the world, Johnson launched R&B ONLY, COLORS Worldwide's flagship property and live event series. With humble beginnings and small gatherings, word spread quickly, and the series grew in prominence. To date, R&B ONLY has produced over 200 events in more than 40 cities and has sold over 250,000 tickets.