Plano Symphony Orchestra Presents LISTEN & LEARN

The Plano Symphony Orchestra invites home-schooled students and their families to a one-of-a-kind educational program called Listen & Learn on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m.

The program will take place at North Texas Performing Arts and will feature musical selections from Tchaikovsy's classic The Nutcracker performed by a trio from the Plano Symphony Orchestra and an educational segment where participants will learn about the history of Tchaikovsky's music, The Nutcracker, and other traditional holiday carols.

Special guests from Collin County Ballet Theatre will dance excerpts from the Nutcracker for an up close preview of the PSO/CCBT Nutcracker performances Dec. 21-22. The 45-minute program will culminate with a group sing-a-long to spread holiday cheer.

Tickets are $10 general admission and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262 or www.planosymphony.org). North Texas Performing Arts is located inside Willow Bend Mall at 6121 W. Park Blvd, Plano, TX, at the parking garage D entrance by Dillards.

To learn more about Listen & Learn and other upcoming Plano Symphony Orchestra events, visit www.planosymphony.org.