Plano Symphony Orchestra Brings the Great White Way to the Eisemann Center

The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Bravo Broadway! on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.

Featuring Broadway stars Scarlett Strallen, LaKisha Jones, and Hugh Panaro, the PSO's ruby anniversary also commemorates Maestro Héctor Guzmán's 40 inspiring years as the Symphony's music director and each concert in the season relates to his journey with the PSO. This concert includes songs from Tony Award-winning Broadway shows like Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Dreamgirls, and more.

"Broadway has given rise to some of the world's greatest composers," said Gregory Patterson, Executive Director of the Plano Symphony Orchestra. "Bravo Broadway! promises to be an amazing evening of the most recognizable songs the Great White Way has generated over several decades."

"The music of Broadway has always been a favorite - not only of mine - but also of our faithful audience," commented Music Director, Maestro Héctor Guzmán. "Over the years, the PSO has presented several outstanding artists singing the very best of this genre and this concert will be no different. It features three fabulous singers: Scarlett, LaKisha, and Hugh, who will once again grace our stage with some of the best-known music from Broadway. How is this for a lineup? Enjoy selections from Les Misérables, Gypsy, The Wiz, My Fair Lady, Hairspray, Hello Dolly, Chicago, Cabaret, The Bodyguard, The Phantom of the Opera and much, much more," Guzman continued. "Our musicians, our guest artists and I cannot wait to share the beauty, the power and the joy of Broadway with you. It's going to be an unforgettable evening!"

Tickets, ranging in price from $37-$103, can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972.473.7262/planosymphony.org).

About the Guest Artists:

Scarlett Strallen performs with symphonies all over the world and has been requested by her Majesty the Queen on three separate occasions to sing for her. Scarlett has starred in productions on Broadway, London's West End, including Singin' in the Rain at Chichester Festival Theatre and The Palace Theatre London, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She most recently starred on Broadway as Gwendolyn in Travesties and has appeared in the title role of Mary Poppins, a role she also played in the West End, and as Sibella Hallward in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Additional theater credits include the title role in Nell Gwynn at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage Company, Macbeth at the Armory in New York, Candide at the Menier Chocolate Factory, A Chorus Line at The London Palladium, She Loves Me at the Chocolate Factory, and Passion at Donmar Warehouse. In 2014, Scarlett received the 'Whatsonstage' awards for best actress in a musical for A Chorus Line at the London Palladium and Candide at the Menier.

Best known to millions of TV viewers as a top four finalist during the 2007 season of "American Idol," LaKisha Jones is ready to reclaim center stage in music, theatre, and television. Her last album, "So Glad I'm Me" was full of Jones' expressive, full-bodied, and arresting vocals, the same voice that electrified "American Idol" viewers with the Dreamgirls showstopper "And I Am Telling You" and later the Broadway stage in the Oprah Winfrey produced, Tony Award-winning musical, The Color Purple. Having worked with hit-making songwriters and producers including Tony Nicholas (Patti LaBelle, Luther Vandross), Ro & Sauce (Brandy, Ne-Yo) and Greg Curtis (Keyshia Cole, Yolanda Adams), Jones' album featured a spirited mix of R&B and soul. A few noteworthy songs included the single "Same Song," penned by award-winning songwriter Dianne Warren, Whitney Houston's "You Give Good Love," the gospel song "Just As I Am," and Jones soaring ballad to her daughter, "Beautiful Girl."

Hugh Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including the 25th Anniversary production. In fact, Hugh is one of the few actors to be cast by Harold Prince as both The Phantom and Raoul in the show's Broadway production and recently starred as the title role in the New York production of Sweeney Todd. Hugh made his Broadway debut in the original production of Les Misérables as Marius, the role he originated in the First National Company. He also created the roles of Buddy in the original Side Show (Sony cast recording); Julian Craster in Jule Styne's last musical, The Red Shoes; and the title role in the American premiere of Cameron Mackintosh's Martin Guerre. Hugh was nominated for an Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance in the title role of Elton John's Lestat, based on Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles. This concert is sponsored by the PSO Guild, the volunteer corps for the Plano Symphony Orchestra.