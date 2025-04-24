Photos: THE OUTSIDER At Allen Contemporary Theatre

Running May 2-18 at Allen Contemporary Theatre.
See first look photos of The Outsider at Allen Contemporary Theatre, running May 2-18. The Outsider, by Paul Slade Smith, is a hilarious, heart-filled comedy about awkwardness, authenticity, and the surprising power of being yourself.
Ned Newley is a brilliant but painfully shy man who’s suddenly thrust into the spotlight. Surrounded by a team of well-meaning misfits trying to make him more “likable,” he fumbles through a series of hilarious public appearances. But when authenticity proves more powerful than spin, the unlikely hero begins to shine in his own way. A celebration of individuality, honesty, and the quiet strength of those who don’t seek the spotlight—but rise to the occasion anyway.
The Outsider is directed by Chris Berthelot, and features, Ned Newley – David Kelton
Dave Riley – Ryan Maffei, Louise Peakes – KJ James, Paige Caldwell – Katie O’Brien, Arthur Vance – Michael Miller, Rachel Parsons – Rashae Boyd, and AC Petersen – Pete Thompson
Tickets are available at www.AllenContemporaryTheatre.net/tickets. The Outsider is rated PG.
Photo Credit: John Mead
THE OUTSIDER at Allen Contemporary Theatre
