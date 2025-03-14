News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: INTO THE WOODS at North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

Performances will run from March 14-23.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is presenting the Tony-Award winning show, INTO THE WOODS. Get a first look at photos of the production here!

This all-adult cast of DFW stage veterans and alumni bring this modern classic tale of everyone's favorite storybook characters together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later. 

Kelsey Korman, Hank Ryan, Meryl Evans

Lily Hogge, Kelsi Peterson, Audrey Dalton, Megan Lemonds

Avanti Dey, Bella Correa, Beau Mills

Amelia Ramsey, Jake Busher

Hank Ryan, Meryl Evans

Cast

Jake Busher, Blake Richard

Lily Hogge



