Photos: Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents BONNIE AND CLYDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See photos of the Grand Prairie Arts Council’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical.” With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, this Tony-nominated show, directed by Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying score and compelling narrative. The production will run from September 13th to September 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

In the heart of Texas, during an era of economic hardship and societal unrest, Bonnie Parker (Brooke Matthews) and Clyde Barrow (Robert Mata) emerged from humble beginnings to become two of America’s most infamous figures. This dynamic and intense musical retells their story, not as an adventure but as a cautionary tale—a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless ambition and dangerous choices.

Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater. Don’t miss this chance to experience a powerful evening of theater that explores the darker sides of love and desperation.

Please Note: This production contains depictions of violence, intimacy, prop firearms, death, strong language, and mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised.

For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org

Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri



Brooke Matthews as Bonnie Parker and Robert Mata as Clyde Barrow

Amrynn Wood as Young Bonnie

Reece Turley as Young Clyde

Preston Isham, Hunter Heart, Brooke Matthews

Robert Mata and Brooke Matthews

Brooke Matthews and Robert Mata

Robert Mata, Ben Meaders, and Caitlin Martelle

Rachel Davies, Chelsea Schmidt, Meghan MacLellan, and Ben Meaders

Company

Robert Mata and company

AJ Martinez and company

AJ Martinez and company

Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Hunter Heart

Brooke Matthews, Robert Mata, and Company

Company

Ben Meaders and Caitlin Martelle

Robert Mata and Reece Turley

Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Reece Turley, Amrynn Wood

Caitlin Martelle, Ben Meaders, Preston Isham

Robert Mata and Brooke Matthews

Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Sara Maslowski

Chelsea Schmidt, Gary Payne, Jacob De Jacimo

Ben Meaders, Preston Isham, Robert Mata

Preston Isham, Gary Payne, Jacob De Jacimo, Alfredo Tamayo

Company

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More