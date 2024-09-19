Photos: Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents BONNIE AND CLYDE

The production will run from September 13th to September 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater.
See photos of the Grand Prairie Arts Council’s production of “Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical.” With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell, this Tony-nominated show, directed by Jacob Rivera-Sanchez, promises to captivate audiences with its electrifying score and compelling narrative. The production will run from September 13th to September 22nd at the historic Uptown Theater, located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.
In the heart of Texas, during an era of economic hardship and societal unrest, Bonnie Parker (Brooke Matthews) and Clyde Barrow (Robert Mata) emerged from humble beginnings to become two of America’s most infamous figures. This dynamic and intense musical retells their story, not as an adventure but as a cautionary tale—a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless ambition and dangerous choices.
Tickets start at just $20 and are available for purchase online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater. Don’t miss this chance to experience a powerful evening of theater that explores the darker sides of love and desperation.
Please Note: This production contains depictions of violence, intimacy, prop firearms, death, strong language, and mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised.
For more information, please visit www.artsgp.org
Photo Credit: Kris Ikejiri
Brooke Matthews as Bonnie Parker and Robert Mata as Clyde Barrow
Amrynn Wood as Young Bonnie
Reece Turley as Young Clyde
Preston Isham, Hunter Heart, Brooke Matthews
Robert Mata and Brooke Matthews
Brooke Matthews and Robert Mata
Robert Mata, Ben Meaders, and Caitlin Martelle
Rachel Davies, Chelsea Schmidt, Meghan MacLellan, and Ben Meaders
Company
Robert Mata and company
AJ Martinez and company
AJ Martinez and company
Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Hunter Heart
Brooke Matthews, Robert Mata, and Company
Company
Ben Meaders and Caitlin Martelle
Robert Mata and Reece Turley
Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Reece Turley, Amrynn Wood
Caitlin Martelle, Ben Meaders, Preston Isham
Robert Mata and Brooke Matthews
Robert Mata, Brooke Matthews, Sara Maslowski
Chelsea Schmidt, Gary Payne, Jacob De Jacimo
Ben Meaders, Preston Isham, Robert Mata
Preston Isham, Gary Payne, Jacob De Jacimo, Alfredo Tamayo
Company
