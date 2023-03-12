Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre

The production runs March 30th through April 15th.

Mar. 12, 2023  

The Mountaintop is a bold and imaginative visit into the mind and experiences of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by powerhouse playwright, Katori Hall. Through compelling and vulnerable storytelling, The Mountaintop shares a glimpse into the human whose legacy continues to leave a spirit of hope in generations today. Circle Theatre will present this gripping piece of theatre, featuring two incredible actors, Sydney Hewitt and Davayun Chase, with Director D. Wambui Richardson at the helm from March 30th through April 15th at the Circle Theatre (230 W. 4th Street Fort Worth, TX 76102).

Check out a first look at the production below!

A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

Individual ticket prices for plays are $40-$50. Preview performance tickets are $20. Circle Theatre's box office is open from 12- 5pm, Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before show times. Call 817.877.3040 for further information and reservations, or visit CircleTheatre.com to buy tickets online. You can also make reservations at the Circle Theatre box office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth. Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, 1106 Lupo, and Group discounts are available (previews and opening night excluded). Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. Patrons who will require elevator access should contact our box office for instructions.

ABOUT CIRCLE THEATRE

Founded in 1981 by Rose Pearson and Bill Newberry, Circle Theatre's mission is the advocacy of contemporary plays rarely seen in this community. Circle is committed to presenting professional, innovative theatre in an intimate setting. The Theatre is partially supported by the City of Fort Worth; the Arts Council of Fort Worth and Tarrant County; the Texas Commission on the Arts; and the National Endowment for the Arts. Further support comes from the Amon G. Carter Foundation; Communities Foundation of Texas; Fifth Avenue Foundation; Ann L. and Carol Green Rhodes Charitable Trust - Bank of America, NA; the Sid W. Richardson Foundation; Shubert Foundation; The Pangburn Foundation; Crystelle Waggoner Charitable Trust - Bank of America, NA; The Rea Charitable Trust, and Virginia O'Donnell Charitable Trust

Photo Credit: TayStan Photography

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase and Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase and Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase and Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase and Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase and Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Davayun Chase

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Sydney Hewitt

Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre
Sydney Hewitt




share