Photos: First Look at THE MOUNTAINTOP at Circle Theatre

The Mountaintop is a bold and imaginative visit into the mind and experiences of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., by powerhouse playwright, Katori Hall. Through compelling and vulnerable storytelling, The Mountaintop shares a glimpse into the human whose legacy continues to leave a spirit of hope in generations today. Circle Theatre will present this gripping piece of theatre, featuring two incredible actors, Sydney Hewitt and Davayun Chase, with Director D. Wambui Richardson at the helm from March 30th through April 15th at the Circle Theatre (230 W. 4th Street Fort Worth, TX 76102).

A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

Individual ticket prices for plays are $40-$50. Preview performance tickets are $20. Circle Theatre's box office is open from 12- 5pm, Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before show times. Call 817.877.3040 for further information and reservations, or visit CircleTheatre.com to buy tickets online. You can also make reservations at the Circle Theatre box office, 230 West Fourth Street between Houston and Throckmorton, in downtown Fort Worth. Senior, Student, Military, KERA, Press Pass, 1106 Lupo, and Group discounts are available (previews and opening night excluded). Half-price tickets for students are sold 30 minutes before show time, subject to availability. Patrons who will require elevator access should contact our box office for instructions.

