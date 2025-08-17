Photos: First Look at THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Circle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Circle Theatre is now presenting The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, running from August 14 to September 6, 2025. Directed by Ashley H. White, with music direction by Cody Dry and stage management by Reagan Fitzgerald, this contemporary musical favorite—fresh off its first-ever Broadway run—features one of the most celebrated scores in modern musical theatre.

Told through a uniquely compelling structure, The Last Five Years explores a five-year relationship between Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a rising novelist—each sharing their side of the story in opposing timelines. As Cathy moves backward from heartbreak to first dates, and Jamie moves forward from infatuation to unraveling, the two narratives intersect only once: at their wedding.

With unforgettable melodies and emotionally rich storytelling, this intimate two-person musical delves into the joys and pains of love, ambition, and the moments we miss when we fail to truly see each other. The Last Five Years is a moving reflection on connection, timing, and the space that can grow between two people—even while they’re standing side by side.

ABOUT CIRCLE THEATRE‭:‬

Circle Theatre has been a cornerstone of Fort Worth’s cultural community for more than 40‭ ‬years‭, ‬producing contemporary plays that inspire‭, ‬entertain‭, ‬and challenge audiences‭. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Sundance Square, Circle Theatre is dedicated to presenting innovative theatre that inspires and provokes. Circle is a vital part of the North Texas arts community—supporting bold new voices and providing audiences with dynamic live experiences.‬ circletheatre.com/about

Photo Credit: Tay Stan Photography