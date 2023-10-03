Photos: First Look at JEKYLL & HYDE Coming to The Wallace This Halloween

Jekyll & Hyde the Musical, presented by The Wallace Theater and directed by Artistic Director Anna Hogan, is coming to West Texas this Halloween!

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virtue in this sweeping gothic musical. An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.

Dates & Times

Friday, October 13th, 2023 7:30pm

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 7:30pm “Pay What You Will Night!”

Friday, October 20th, 2023 7:30pm

Saturday, October 21st, 2023 7:30pm

Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 2:30pm

Friday, October 27th, 2023 7:30pm

Saturday, October 28th, 2023 7:30pm

Tickets: Purchase tickets at Click Here. Tiers include: General Admission $30, Senior Admission $25, Student Admission $15, VIP Admission $75 - VIP. All shows will take place in the Firehouse Theatre at The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts.

The Wallace makes efforts to offer content advisories per script, but we first and foremost encourage attendees to become familiar with the piece before attending, as sensitivities vary from person to person. Content Advisory: This production contains adult themes and violence. Not recommended for children under 13.

Cast & Crew

Echkart Bailey, Mary Lantz, and Kensey Mayer helm this production as the title roles of JEKYLL/HYDE, EMMA CAREW, and LUCY HARRIS.

Featured roles include Jake Lierman (Utterson), C David Morrow (Sir Danvers Carew), Noah David Aguilar (Stride), Annie Nichols-Burge (Nellie), Joshua Reynolds (Glossop), Travis Ty Burge (Spider), Lauren Reynolds (Beaconsfield) Zachary Judah (Basingstoke), Jet Terry (Savage) and Alejandro Hernandez (Proops).

Ensemble members include Keely Davis, Chase Gibson, Isaiah Klafka, Mary Hogan, Kensly Peck, Miranda Stroble, Rachel Biggs, Camryn Spurlin, and Clayton Henriksen.

The creative team, lead by Artistic Director Anna Hogan, includes Sebastian Archibald (Music Director), Chastin Powell (Assistant Director), Hannah Robinson Dunn (Choreographer), Abby Wolff (Fight Choreographer), Daniel Patrick Hogan (Scenic Design), Zac Goin (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video & Projection Design) Andres Tehran (DP), Jennifer Cagle Gillmore (Properties Master), Cassandra Trautman (Costume Design), Ramona Deluna (Hair & Makeup Design), Tyler James (Assistant Costumer). Crew members include Emme Segler (PSM), Sergio Aguilera (ASM), Zac Goin (Scenic Builder/Technical Director), Dean Baker (Assistant Scenic Builder).

The 2023/2024 Season of "Setting the Stage" is made possible by our generous sponsors, including the Smith Auto Family and United Supermarkets.

Learn more and get involved at Click Here.



