Photos: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY At Casa Mañana

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Casa Mañana kicks off the new year with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA Version, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs January 31 – February 16 and is suitable for all audiences. Tickets are on sale now. See photos from the production.

Based on the beloved novel by Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA follows Charlie Bucket and the four other golden ticket winners through Willy Wonka’s marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory. Journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination and find out who will become heir to the most famous chocolate empire in the world.

This Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) production is adapted from the 2017 Broadway production and features songs “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination” from the 1971 film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Theatre for Young Audiences productions maintain the iconic characters and songs with a shorter runtime better suited for young attention spans.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA features Justin Mayer as Willy Wonka, Cooper Green as Charlie Bucket, David Coffee as Grandpa Joe, Babakayode Ipaye as Mr. Beauregarde, Will Stotts as Mr. Salt, Leslie Marie Collins as Mrs. Teavee, Allison Bridgeman as Mrs. Bucket, Shelby Tuffnell as Mrs. Gloop, Kolbe Garza as Augustus Gloop, Sophia Salls as Violet Beauregarde, Maddisen Sheedy as Veruca Salt and Giancarlo Marrero as Mike Teavee. Ensemble members include Ivy Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Kayleiana Briscoe, Libby Paige Caldwell, Ami Michelle Creedon, Elizabeth Hall, Tenley Heugatter, Megan Keathley, Maxton Rhys Sims, Daniel Salls Jr. and Phillip Taylor.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA is directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti and music directed by James McQuillen. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Bob Lavallee as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, January 31 at 7pm*, Saturday, February 1 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, February 2 at 11am and 3pm, Saturday, February 8 at 1pm and 5pm, Sunday, February 9 at 11am** and 3pm, Saturday, February 15 at 1pm and 5pm, and Sunday, February 16 at 11am and 3pm.

*This performance includes ASL interpretation.

**Casa Mañana continues its Sensory Friendly program with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory TYA’s performance on Sunday, February 9 at 11am. This performance features a more relaxed environment, including muted production elements such as sound and lights. A quiet room will be available to audience members. Additional details and resources are available on www.casamanana.org.

Photo Credit: Nicki Behm

Comments