Photo Flash: Outcry Theatre Brings DREAMS OF ICARUS To The Addison Theatre Centre's Stone Cottage

Outcry Theatre presents a world premiere play, Dreams of Icarus, directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and starring Logan Beutel and Dylan Weand. The play is a devised work, created by the actors and director based on the classic Greek myth of Icarus and Daedalus. Dreams of Icarus will perform December 20-29, 2019 at the Addison Theatre Centre Stone Cottage.

Dreams of Icarus is one of Outcry Theatre's professional productions. The last professional production Outcry Theatre presented was Spring's Awakening in 2018, which was named a Best Local Production of 2018 by John Garcia.

Dreams of Icarus has been created over a long rehearsal process, which began in April of 2019.

"Creating Dreams of Icarus was a very slow process," said actor/co-creator Dylan Weand. "We have three creative minds at work trying to build this stellar story together. A lot of decisions have to be made to create a play! In Dreams of Icarus we decided to include a lot of movement sequences to help convey the story. Becca, Logan, and I first established the parts of the story we considered appropriate for dance. Then we all had to decide on a song that best fit. After that, we started the long process of choreographing together. This meant many hours of experimenting, discussing, and piecing parts together. The task wasn't a small one, but well worth it."

Bickering brothers Icarus, a storyteller who dreams of soaring amongst the stars, and Daedalus, the most famous inventor of all time, find themselves locked away in the top of a high tower by King Minos of Crete. As they bemoan their fate, they remember the events that led them there - an unforgivable crime, a treacherous maze with a fearsome minotaur, and haunting dreams of falling and betrayal. Tensions rise between the brothers as their imprisonment wears on, and it seems their very lives are at stake. To escape certain death, Daedalus must create the one invention he thought he never could - a pair of working wings. But what will happen when Icarus is finally given a chance to live out his dreams, spread his wings, and fly?

Dreams of Icarus performs December 20-29 at the Addison Theatre Centre's Stone Cottage. The play is appropriate for all ages.

