Photo Flash: First Look at McKinney Youth OnSTAGE's FROZEN, JR.

McKinney Youth onSTAGE presents the musical FROZEN, jr. March 5-7 at the Church Street Auditorium in downtown McKinney. Tickets are available at the door (306 North Church Street) or online https://myofrozen.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets are only $10.

The animated movie FROZEN is a worldwide phenomenon. With the release of FROZEN II, interest in the story has been rekindled, FROZEN, jr. is a one act version of the story containing all of the music from the movie plus new songs.Elsa, the snow queen is played by Tilda McSpadden. Tilda is a multi talented performer in both musical theatre and in the world of circus. She was last seen at MYO as Zazzilil in the regional premiere of FIREBRINGER: STUDENT EDITION. Princess Anna is Sophomore Sydney Enoch. Sydney has played many Disney Princesses at MYO and was last seen as Little Sally in Urinetown. Sydney is a princess on and off stage as she runs a Princess Party business on the side called "Fairytale Parties by Sydney" (https://www.facebook.com/FairytaleSydney/). Olaf is played by Frisco Freshman Kamarri Askew and Sven is played by McKinney High Sophomore Maya King. Frisco Junior Everest Pearson play the evil Hans and Frisco Sophomore Kai Peterson plays Kristoff.

This show is fun for all ages. Our cast of nearly 50 Collin County performers will thrill you with their performances. MYO is a 501c3 Youth Theatre program in McKinney. MYO presents a tuition free season of play and musicals and is now enrolling for summer camp. For information about our camp or shows, contact us at myoyouththeatre@gmail.com.



Sydney Enoch as Anna and Tilda McSpadden as Elsa

Sydney, Kammari and Tilda as Anna, Olaf and Elsa

The 3 Annas

Annas and Elsas

Everest Pearson as Hans

In Summer group

Kamarri Askew as Olaf, Sydney Enoch as Anna, Tilda McSpadden as Elsa, Maya King as Sven, Kai Peterson as Kristoff

Royal Family

The Snowflakes

Sophie Kissel, Sydney Enoch, Ellavyn Woodward

Sydney Enoch

Tilda McSpadden

Hidden Folk





