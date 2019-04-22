Photo Flash: Circle Theatre Presents OFFICE HOUR

A penetrating drama that could leap from today's headlines comes to Circle. A troubled student hides behind dark glasses and writes disturbing and provoking literature. Is he venting or really troubled? His professor is the only one willing to get close enough to understand. Will the day end in tragedy, hope...or somewhere in between?

Circle's production is directed by Jenny Ledel. The cast includes Olivia de Guzman as Gina, Whitney Holotik as Genevieve, Ivan Jasso* as David, and Alex Vinh* as Dennis.



Office Hour is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.



Circle Theatre's production team members include Sasha Davis (Assistant Director), Clare Floyd DeVries (Set Design), Danielle Georgiou (Choreographer), Haley Nelson (Dramaturg), Cathy O'Neal* (Stage Manager/ Props Design), Jennifer Owen (Lighting Design), Melissa Panzarello (Costume Design), and Amy Poe (Sound Design).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

Photo Credit: Taylor Staniforth





