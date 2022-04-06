Performing Arts Convention for Ages 10-19 Comes to Dallas

A new performing arts convention geared towards young artists ages 10-19 is coming to Dallas. Rebel Convention is a three-day intensive that includes master classes with Broadway professionals and industry professionals, scholarships, performance showcases, and mental health resources and encouragement for artists. Courses for parents interested in supporting their children's artistic dreams are also available. The intensive will take place April 29th - May 1st, 2022 at Marriott Uptown Hotel.

Rebel Convention enrollment includes 10+ hours of performing arts education over the course of a weekend. Workshops include The Magic of Meisner, stage combat, diction and dialogue, commercial dance, hip hop, poetry, audition session, singing style, on camera, scene study, and more taught by SNL director Don Roy King and Broadway veterans Erika Henningson, Ryan Vasquez, Will Roland, Samantha Williams, Alex Boniello, Micaela Diamond, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Matt Kennedy. Mental health seminars such as Audition Emotional Prep, Audition Emotional Recovery, Self Worth and Self Grounding are also included in the intensive.

"There is a gap in performance arts training," explains Rebel Convention founder Kellie Carroll. "Mental health issues are often activated by the lack of preparation that can exist when a young artist tries to get into the business. We want to fill that gap. This generation is talented and extraordinary, and the training needs to keep up with the innovative industry. We want to do what no one else is doing because these young artists deserve it. We provide the resources that young artists need in order for them to stay healthy, fulfilled, and creative to their highest level in addition to theatrical training."

The three enrollment options are:

Intro Track ($340) - This track is designed for "Lil Rebels" ages 10-13 with less than three years of theatrical experience. Classes include introductory musical theatre, film, and voice lessons as well as a self-esteem building curriculum.

Advanced Track ($340) - This track is designed for teenagers age 14-19 with four years experience who are serious about pursuing a career as an artist.

The Parent Track ($150) - The Parent Track focuses on teaching parents how to support their kids' dreams from college guidance to mental health. This track includes seminars with Broadway sensation Don Roy King.



Enrollment is now open at rebelconventions.com. Virtual passes are also available.