Patti LuPone to Headline Turtle Creek Chorale's Third Annual Benefit Gala: RHAPSODY

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will headline RHAPSODY, Turtle Creek Chorale's annual benefit gala, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The evening will offer an opening reception, seated dinner, open bar, live auction, and a private concert by Ms. LuPone.

Ms. LuPone will explore - through indelible interpretations of classic Broadway show tunes by the likes of Richard Rogers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, and Irving Berlin - how her life-long love affair with Broadway began and the unpredictability of the Great White Way.

Funds raised will support the Chorale's mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire through its musical, cultural, and educational programs.

"I'm excited to return to the great city of Dallas and collaborate with the extraordinary men of Turtle Creek Chorale!" Ms. LuPone said.

Patti LuPone has won three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, two Grammy Awards, and been inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame. She most recently returned to Broadway in Marianne Elliott's award-winning production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical Company, for which she won her third Tony. She was also awarded the Olivier and What's OnStage awards for her performance as Joanne in the same production in London's West End.

Ms. LuPone's NY stage appearances include the Scott Frankel-Michael Korie-Douglas Wright-Michael Grief musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical); Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater; her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna 1 in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins; Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company; David Mamet's The Anarchist; and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

"It is an honor to welcome a true musical theater legend to Dallas as part of the third annual RHAPSODY," Executive Director, Jeremy Wayne said. "Ms. LuPone has been a longtime supporter of the arts, and LGBTQ+ arts organizations, and we look forward to her sharing her talent with our patrons, organization, and community in 2023."

Gala and concert tickets are now available. VIP Gala tickets for receptions, seated dinner, premium concert seating, and after-party experience will be $500, $600, and a pair for $2500. VIP Gala tables are available for $6,000 and $10,000. Concert tickets for performance and after-party experience only will range from $75 to $400. Sponsorships range from $20,000 to $50,000. For more information, go to rhapsodygala.com.

About the Turtle Creek Chorale:

In 1980, 30 men stood on stage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Now known as Turtle Creek Chorale (TCC), that group has grown to more than 250 dues-paying members who contribute over 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach services. Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences, but at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany, and the Czech Republic and even before Queen Elizabeth II. The group is the most recorded male chorus in the world, with 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries. TCC has provided musical journeys to audiences in Dallas and beyond for over 40 years, and annually offers a dynamic mainstage concert series at the Moody Performance Hall and other venues throughout the area. While primarily a gay men's chorus, the Turtle Creek Chorale welcomes all men, including those who identify as male, regardless of sexual orientation. The mission of the Turtle Creek Chorale is to Entertain, Educate, Unite, and Inspire.