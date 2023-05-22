Outcry Youth Theatre's FINDING NEMO JR. Will Feature Puppets By Kyle Igneczi

This July 20-23, Outcry Youth Theatre will present Finding Nemo JR. at the Cox Playhouse in downtown Plano. The charming 60-minute musical is based on the beloved 2003 Pixar film Finding Nemo. The show is directed and choreographed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and music directed by Cindy Johnston.

Auditions are coming up May 29 & 31 for this summer camp musical, which will have three weeks of 9am-5pm rehearsal July 3-21. The show is casting ages 10-18, and newcomers receive a $50 discount off of tuition.

An exciting part of this particular production is the inclusion of custom-built puppets by local artist and actor Kyle Igneczi. The actors involved in the production will get to participate in a workshop with Igneczi where he teaches puppetry.

Director Johnson-Spinos explained why it was so important for her to have Igneczi involved in the project.

"I first saw the Finding Nemo musical many years ago at Disney World, and I absolutely adored it. The music is so fun, the characters are so charming, and the story is so heartfelt. One aspect of the original show that I loved the most was the use of puppetry, and I knew that when I directed it at Outcry I would want to incorporate puppets into my production. We are so lucky to have Kyle Igneczi on board to bring his creative vision and puppetry experience to this project. The actors that take part in this show are going to have an experience with this show unlike any other, and learn a new skill through this process."

The workshop will help teach how to create characters through puppetry.

Igneczi said, "So much of what I've done through the years is based in the fundamentals of character creation. Whether it's onstage, in the vocal booth, or using puppets, many of the same principles apply. I think exploring acting through puppetry is a skill that many performers - students and professionals - gain great benefit from."

About the Show

Dive into the big blue world of Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo JR.! This new stage musical has new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the award-winning songwriting team best known for Frozen. Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. Featuring memorable songs such as "Just Keep Swimming," "Fish Are Friends Not Food," and "Go With the Flow," Finding Nemo JR. brings a vibrant underwater world to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship, and adventure.

Disney's Finding Nemo JR. presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. ​​www.mtishows.com

Performances:

Thursday, July 20, 7:30pm

Friday, July 21, 7:30pm

Saturday, July 22, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, July 23, 2pm & 6:30pm

Tickets:

​General Admission $10-15

​Premium Reserved Seating $20

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

Finding Nemo JR. is presented at:

​Cox Playhouse

1517 H Ave

​Plano, TX 75074

Rehearsal Location:

Outcry Theatre Rehearsal Location

​1915 North Central Expressway, Suite 120

Plano, TX 75075