Ochre House to Present New Original Virtual Theatre GHOSTS IN THE KITCHEN

The heart of the home is the kitchen and it is where communion, fellowship, confession, solitude, death, and life are celebrated.

GHOSTS IN THE KITCHEN is a Series of Storytelling through Virtual Theater as written and told by core company members Carla Parker, Justin Locklear, Kevin Grammer and Matthew Posey, filmed and directed by Josh David Jordan with music by Sarah Rubio- Rogerson and Justin Locklear.

GHOSTS IN THE KITCHEN is stories of hauntings found in the realm of wandering souls who attempt to understand the complexities of life and to remember what it is like to be human. This is a series of FOUR Virtual Theater Events that we are releasing one at a time. Once all four are released, we will combine all four projects together to create the all-encompassing event of "Ghosts In The Kitchen". Please check each one out, then you'll be able to see all four amazing pieces together! Join us from the comfort of your home and enjoy the haunted world of four souls in search of the essence and meaning of life.



Next up in our Ghosts In The Kitchen Virtual Theater Series is IDLE SPIRIT, written and performed by Justin Locklear, directed by Josh David Jordan. An engaging story of a man in a kitchen full of telephones, seeking voices of affirmation and understanding to end his surreal crisis of identity.

IDLE SPIRIT is a captivating tale of isolation, weaving in and out of the mischievous late night air. The universal need for validation comes in waves, as his world grows closer to a dream, and he is left with the sensation of "Feelin' so ordinary, when you realized you couldn't fly."



Learn more at at www.ochrehousetheater.org.