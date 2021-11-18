North Texas Last Chance To Experience JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION

Round Room Live and Cityneon announced JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will end their successful North Texas run on January 17, 2022.

The exhibition has been entertaining North Texans since it opened to rave reviews and sold-out crowds in Dallas on June 18, 2021 at Grandscape in The Colony. This is North Texas' last chance to experience this amazing event where guests are immersed into "Jurassic World" and able to interact with life-size dinosaurs. Tickets are available at www.JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION will be moving on to open in Denver, Colorado, on March 4, 2021 at the National Western Center, located at I-70 at Washington Street exit. Information, including venue and ticketing details for this one-time only limited engagement, can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

"When executing our vision to create a unique, family-friendly destination in North Texas, JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION was a perfect fit. We are thrilled that they joined us and decided to stay at Grandscape through the end of the year. Having such an iconic brand for visitors of all ages embodied our vision and helps to create a true one-of-a-kind experience." -Jeff Lind, President-Grandscape.

JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors will walk through the world-famous "Jurassic World" gates, encounter life-sized dinosaurs, and explore richly themed environments. Guests will have an up-close look at a Velociraptor, stand under a towering Brachiosaurus, and encounter the most fearsome of them all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, from Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment.

Information, including venue and ticketing details, can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com. JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION -- produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts -- immerses audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the groundbreaking film franchise Jurassic World from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

"We are very grateful for the tremendous support that Jurassic World: The Exhibition has received in Dallas, and we hope that all North Texans will have a chance to visit before the exhibition leaves for its next location," said Michael Silver, President of Global Business Development for Universal Parks & Resorts. "The Jurassic World dinosaurs are a truly amazing and awe-inspiring experience to share with friends and family."

"Jurassic World: The Exhibition launched in June with astounding success and it's heartening to see the amazing response from the public with sold-out tickets for the past two months - thank you for the incredible support!", said Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer of Cityneon Holdings. "We are so glad that Cityneon is able to bring this exhilarating adventure to all in Dallas through the rest of the year."

"In one of the most spectacular engagements in Dallas with Jurassic World, we are announcing our final weeks for this incredible exhibition," said Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live. "The show has been visited by over 200,000, and there are only a few weeks remaining to see one of the best events of the year! This is your last chance, don't miss it over this holiday season!"

The operation and management teams will continue to implement enhanced health and safety procedures for the operation of JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION. Specific details can be found at JurassicWorldExhibition.com.

Tickets to JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with an accompanying parent. VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for senior citizens and active military personnel. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10.

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for more than 25 years - from films and TV series, to video games and toys, to live action experiences and rides at Universal theme parks. Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure welcomed the new Velocicoaster this past summer, creating a new species of roller coaster where guests will feel the rush of the hunt as they race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. At Universal Studios Hollywood, guests experiencing Jurassic World - The Ride will come face-to-face with an all-new, extraordinarily realistic dinosaur - the Indominus Rex, injecting intense new thrills, excitement and intrigue into an already dynamic ride.

For more information about JURASSIC WORLD: THE EXHIBITION, visit JurassicWorldExhibition.com.