National Tour Of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Plays Dallas March 2023

Nov. 14, 2022  
Menopause The Musical will play the Wyly Theatre for 3 performances, March 10 and 11, 2023. Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change."

Tickets are currently on sale, and can be purchased at www.attpac.org or by calling 214.880.0202. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling 214-978-2879.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change." Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 21st year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.




​​​​​​​Coppell Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love. 
Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children's Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy.
AT&T Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that, after several successful North American tours and over 800 performances at Bally's in Las Vegas, London's West End hit Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff will play in Dallas.
The Plano Symphony Orchestra continues their 40th Anniversary Season, Celebrating Connections, with Bravo Broadway! on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. at the Eisemann Center.

November 16, 2022

The Uptown Players 2022/2023 season will open the the bold new musical comedy Head Over Heels, by Jeff Whitty & James McGruder, featuring the music of the Go-Go's.
November 16, 2022

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) has announced that the December 16, 2022 performance of The Nutty Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth will be the company's last presentation, after 12 seasons, of the pop culture-infused parody for the coming years.  
November 16, 2022

The Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) 2022-2023 Season dashes into the holidays with famous jazz artist Harry Connick Jr.'s THE HAPPY ELF running November 27 thru December 23.
November 15, 2022

​​​​​​​Coppell Arts Center invites audiences to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy an enchanted evening of entertainment with A Merry Cirque: A Family Holiday Spectacular! Back by popular demand, this festive variety show features seasonal music, slapstick comedy, and new legendary circus acts that the whole family will love. 
November 15, 2022

Casa Mañana gets in the holiday spirit and continues its Children’s Theatre season with A Christmas Carol: A New Musical Comedy.