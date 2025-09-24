NTPA Southlake to Present ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an exciting theatrical experience ripped right from the pages of Mo Willems' best-selling children's books. It will leave audiences doing the "Flippy Floppy Floory" dance all night long!

In Elephant & Piggie's "We Are in a Play!", an elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking musical adventure! These best friends are even happier than ever because they have been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles - three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. Ice Cream Penguin, Shakespeare Penguin, Delivery Dog, Brian the Bat, and Paulette the Pelican also join in on the Best Friend festivities - and so begins a day where anything is possible.

The show performs October 3rd - 5th at NTPA Southlake and was directed by Megan Hildebrand.

Friday, October 3rd at 7:15pm

Saturday, October 4th at 2:15pm AND 6:15pm

Sunday, October 5th at 2:15pm