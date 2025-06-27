NOISES OFF! Cast And Creative Team Revealed at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Noises Off, this classic British comedy follows an eccentric troupe of actors stumbling through a flop called Nothing On. As the company moves from rehearsals to performances, things go from chaotic to spectacularly catastrophic both onstage and off.

Michael Frayn conceived the idea in 1970 while watching from the wings a performance of The Two of Us, a farce that he had written for Lynn Redgrave. He said, "It was funnier from behind than in front, and I thought that one day I must write a farce from behind." The play premiered at the Lyric Theatre in London in 1982 and shortly after transferred to the Savoy Theatre in the West End, where it ran until 1987. In 1983 the play opened on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, where it ran for 553 performances. It earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Play. Noises Off has since become a staple of both professional theatre companies and community theatres on both sides of the Atlantic.

MainStage's production is directed by B.J. Cleveland, a celebrated figure in the Dallas-Fort Worth theatre community known for his dynamic performances and expert comedic timing. He says “Noises Off is the unabashed hilarious fun we all need right now! A great insight to the insanity that is backstage and onstage during a show—truer to life than you may think!” He Continues, “I did the show in the late ‘90s and have wanted to direct this farce ever since—and I have a fantastically comedic cast this round to do it!”

Don't miss your chance to experience this fan-favorite farce, running from July 18 through August 2, 2025 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.

