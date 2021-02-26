Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents LIVES OF THE SAINTS: A Collection of Six Short Plays

The plays feature Joel Frapart, Kevin Fuld, Tyler Haase, Shay McDonald, and Hannah Alford.

Feb. 26, 2021  
MainStage Irving-Las Colinas presents LIVES OF THE SAINTS: A Collection of Six Short Plays

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas kicks-off its newly announced streaming season with Lives of the Saints: A Collection Six Short Plays by David Ives. Directed by Andi Allen, the plays feature Joel Frapart, Kevin Fuld, Tyler Haase, Shay McDonald, and Hannah Alford. Streaming on demand March 12-27, audiences can expect a darkly chaotic selection of plays filled with thoughtfulness, silly wordplay, metaphysical questions and dark humor. Please be advised the plays include strong language and adult situations.

Subscribers of the 2020-2021 Season will be sent tickets for Lives of the Saints. Streaming Season 4-Packs are available for purchase for only $60 at www.MainStageIrving.com now. Single tickets range from $19-$29 and are also on sale now. Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787) or MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org).

About the Plays:

· The Goodness of Your Heart: A friendship almost founders over a gift gone unappreciated.

· Soap Opera: A washing-machine repairman falls in love with a picture-perfect washer.

· Enigma Variations: A pair of lookalikes named Bebe W.W. Doppel-gänger attempt to solve an identity crisis with the help of a doctor and his nurse.

· Life Signs: A man feels he never truly knew the woman who birthed him, and now that she's gone, he'll never get the chance. Or will he?

· The Mystery of Twickham Village: A ridiculous Masterpiece Theatre-style murder mystery with suspects and a bumbling Scotland Yard detective confounded by philosophical quandaries.

· Lives of the Saints: Two women preparing a funeral breakfast in a church basement muse on life, death and the meaning of Polish jokes.

For more about MainStage, visit www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is a 501c3 non-profit organization funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino

Related Articles View More Dallas Stories
Theatre Arlington Receives $80,000 Operational Grant Photo

Theatre Arlington Receives $80,000 Operational Grant

Diamond Schmitt Completes Buddy Holly Hall In Lubbock, Texas Photo

Diamond Schmitt Completes Buddy Holly Hall In Lubbock, Texas

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Now Completed Photo

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Now Completed

Dallas Childrens Theater Social Justice Plays Launch As Catalysts For Community Wide Youth Photo

Dallas Children's Theater Social Justice Plays Launch As Catalysts For Community Wide Youth Conversations


More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Check Out a Sneak Peek from the Second Episode of ISAAC@CAFECARLYLE with Special Guest Jackie Hoffman!