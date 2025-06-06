MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Ticket Lottery Announced at Bass Performance Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall has announced a digital lottery for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, powered by Broadway Direct.

The winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, will make its Bass Hall debut in a limited engagement June 10-15 as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries the day before each performance from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm starting Monday, June 9, for the Tuesday evening performance, June 10. Fans who have been selected will be notified daily via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $39 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. The ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis, concluding with the Sunday evening performance, June 15.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. Continuing the season is the highly anticipated revival of the innovative twist on the Wizard of Oz that took Broadway by storm, THE WIZ; and completing the season, the original musical from award-winning country music songwriters Brandy Clark and Mineral Wells native Shane McAnally, SHUCKED. Season tickets are on sale now for the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank. With 14 Broadway tours, this season has something for everyone. Visit www.basshall.com/batb for more information.

