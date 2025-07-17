MISERY and More Set for OpenStage Theatre & Company 53rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OpenStage Theatre & Company has revealed its 53rd Season, a vibrant and eclectic lineup of theatrical adventures running from fall 2025 through summer 2026. Known for producing bold, imaginative, and high-quality live theatre in Northern Colorado, OpenStage continues its legacy with a season that spans laugh-out-loud farce, classic mystery, chilling suspense, and timeless Shakespearean fun.

Kicking off the Season in Fall 2025 is a tense, gripping psychological thriller based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, Misery by William Goldman, directed by Jacob Offen. When bestselling novelist Paul Sheldon crashes his car in a remote Colorado snowstorm, he's rescued by Annie Wilkes – a former nurse who turns out to be his self-proclaimed “number one fan.” But Annie is not what she seems, and when she finds out her favorite character has been killed off in Paul's latest novel, he is forced to write a new ending… or face terrifying consequences.

Following in Winter 2026 is The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie, directed by Heather Ostberg Johnson. Agatha Christie's legendary whodunit has kept audiences guessing for over 70 years—and now it comes to Fort Collins. A group of strangers is stranded by a snowstorm at Monkswell Manor, only to learn there's a murderer among them. Tensions rise, secrets emerge, and every character has something to hide. With its iconic twist ending, The Mousetrap is the perfect midwinter mystery to chill and thrill.

Spring 2026 will bring The Cottage, by Sandy Rustin and directed by Jessica Jackson. Set in the English countryside in 1923, The Cottage follows a surprise romantic rendezvous gone terribly, hysterically wrong. When Sylvia decides to come clean about her affair to both her husband and her lover's wife, things unravel fast — and hilariously. Inspired by the wit of Noël Coward, this fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy bubbles over with twisted secrets, sharp banter, and enough scandal to rock polite society.

Closing out the season in Summer 2026 will be Shakespeare's classic, The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Kate Austin-Groën. Sir John Falstaff has a plan: seduce two wealthy women and make off with their fortunes. But these “merry wives” are one step ahead, and they're ready to turn the tables. Shakespeare's delightfully lighthearted comedy is packed with clever pranks, playful wordplay, and a hearty dose of comeuppance. The Merry Wives of Windsor is a celebration of clever women, foolish men, and the joy of live outdoor theatre. Walk in, bike in or drive in! Featuring nightly food trucks.

Season tickets will be available starting late summer 2025, with single ticket sales to follow. Performances will take place primarily at The Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre, with the final production of the season taking place at The Park at Columbine Health Systems.