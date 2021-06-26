MIDDLETOWN Starring Cindy Williams, Adrian Zmed & Brad Leland is Coming to the Eisemann Center

GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and Tony-nominated THE INHERITANCE and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, today announced that they will present their new play MIDDLETOWN at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts from August 18 to September 5, 2021. The cast will star Cindy Williams, known for her portrayal of Shirley Feeney in LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY; Adrian Zmed, best known for his starring roles in the BACHELOR PARTY and TV's T.J. HOOKER; and Texas native BRAD LELAND, best known for his role as Buddy Garrity in the NBC/DirecTV series FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS. The production will also feature one more celebrity cast member to be announced soon. Tickets are now on sale through the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at EisemannCenter.com.

An exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship, MIDDLETOWN follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives - and ours.

"I wanted to tell a relatable 'every-person's' story in a direct and straightforward manner where human emotions are front and center - without bells, whistles, special effects, or props," said writer Dan Clancy, best known for his play THE TIMEKEEPERS, which ran off-Broadway and in Israel for 13 years. "I wanted the words to speak for themselves."

In 2020, MIDDLETOWN® opened in Atlanta and Chicago to critical acclaim, and was selected as a Chicago Tribune Critic's Pick. Previously, it received a Carbonell nomination for "Best New Work" in 2017, was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company, and later performed in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

As the New Hope Free Press describes, "Like Love Letters, the 'play's the thing,' as Shakespeare might say. The show has four podiums downstage where the actors stand with scripts before them. ... For all intents and purposes, this is just the actor telling you their stories with no blocking. This only works if the stories are worth telling and the actors are good enough to tell them. And the answer is a resounding YES!"

Tickets start at $49 and may be purchased at the Eisemann Center, by phone at 972-744-4650 or online at EisemannCenter.com. Visit the website for full performance schedule including talkbacks.

For more information and cast bios, visit middletownplay.com

and on Facebook at facebook.com/middletownplay