MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL LIVE! Announces Tour Dates
Get ready to move it, move it - join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular.
Get ready to move it, move it - join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. Based on the Dreamworks movie, Madagascar The Musical Live! will have audiences of all-ages cheering and dancing as the crack-a-lackin' friends find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.
Featuring new songs written for the stage, a bevy of dancing menageries and even some puppets, Madagascar The Musical Live! is an out-of-this zoo fun experience of friendship and more!
Local presales start Thursday, December 16; public on-sales start Friday, December 17 (with the exception of Charlotte; public on-sale Wednesday, December 22; presales are Tuesday, December 21; and Tysons Corner; public on-sale is Tuesday, January 11; presales begin Tuesday, December 14). Madagascar The Musical Live! is produced by Red Tail Live and The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
2022 Madagascar The Musical Live! Tour Dates
March 24 | Kansas City, Mo. | Kansas City Music Hall | 7 p.m. | Tickets
March 29 | Des Moines, Iowa | Civic Center | 7 p.m. | Tickets
April 10 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | Civic Center | 2 p.m. & 7p.m. Tickets
April 14 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Riverside Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets
April 16 | Rosemont, Ill. | Rosemont Theatre | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets
May 1 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Benedum Center for the Performing Arts | 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Tickets
May 19 | Richmond, Va. | Altria Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets
May 24 | Cincinnati, Ohio | Aronoff Center | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
May 25 | Huntsville, Ala. | Von Braun Center | 7:30 p.m. | Tickets
May 29 | Charlotte, N.C. | Ovens Auditorium | 7 p.m. | Tickets
May 31 | Tysons Corner, Va. | Capital One Hall | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
June 8 | Baton Rouge, La. | Raising Cane's River Center for Performing Arts | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 10 | Cedar Park, Texas | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets
June 14 | Midland, Texas | Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 15 | San Antonio, Texas | The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts | 6:30 p.m. Tickets
June 17 | Dallas, Texas | McFarlin Memorial Auditorium | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 18 | Dallas, Texas | McFarlin Memorial Auditorium | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 19 | Lubbock, Texas | Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences | Tickets
June 20 | El Paso, Texas | The Plaza Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 23 | Thousand Oaks, Calif. | Fred Kavli Theater | 7:30 p.m.| Tickets
June 24 | San Diego, Calif. | The San Diego Civic Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets
June 25 | San Diego, Calif. | The San Diego Civic Theatre | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets