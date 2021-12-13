MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL LIVE! Announces Tour Dates

Get ready to move it, move it - join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. Based on the Dreamworks movie, Madagascar The Musical Live! will have audiences of all-ages cheering and dancing as the crack-a-lackin' friends find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar.

Featuring new songs written for the stage, a bevy of dancing menageries and even some puppets, Madagascar The Musical Live! is an out-of-this zoo fun experience of friendship and more!

Local presales start Thursday, December 16; public on-sales start Friday, December 17 (with the exception of Charlotte; public on-sale Wednesday, December 22; presales are Tuesday, December 21; and Tysons Corner; public on-sale is Tuesday, January 11; presales begin Tuesday, December 14). Madagascar The Musical Live! is produced by Red Tail Live and The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

2022 Madagascar The Musical Live! Tour Dates

March 24 | Kansas City, Mo. | Kansas City Music Hall | 7 p.m. | Tickets

March 29 | Des Moines, Iowa | Civic Center | 7 p.m. | Tickets

April 10 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | Civic Center | 2 p.m. & 7p.m. Tickets

April 14 | Milwaukee, Wis. | Riverside Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets

April 16 | Rosemont, Ill. | Rosemont Theatre | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets

May 1 | Pittsburgh, Pa. | Benedum Center for the Performing Arts | 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. | Tickets

May 19 | Richmond, Va. | Altria Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets

May 24 | Cincinnati, Ohio | Aronoff Center | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

May 25 | Huntsville, Ala. | Von Braun Center | 7:30 p.m. | Tickets

May 29 | Charlotte, N.C. | Ovens Auditorium | 7 p.m. | Tickets

May 31 | Tysons Corner, Va. | Capital One Hall | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

June 8 | Baton Rouge, La. | Raising Cane's River Center for Performing Arts | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 10 | Cedar Park, Texas | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park | 6:30 p.m. | Tickets

June 14 | Midland, Texas | Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 15 | San Antonio, Texas | The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts | 6:30 p.m. Tickets

June 17 | Dallas, Texas | McFarlin Memorial Auditorium | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 18 | Dallas, Texas | McFarlin Memorial Auditorium | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 19 | Lubbock, Texas | Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences | Tickets

June 20 | El Paso, Texas | The Plaza Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 23 | Thousand Oaks, Calif. | Fred Kavli Theater | 7:30 p.m.| Tickets

June 24 | San Diego, Calif. | The San Diego Civic Theatre | 7 p.m. | Tickets

June 25 | San Diego, Calif. | The San Diego Civic Theatre | 2 p.m. | Tickets | 7 p.m. | Tickets