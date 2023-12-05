Lyric Stage To Present THE PRODUCERS in January

Lyric Stage will present The Producers from January 11-20, 2024. These performances are the first show at the Moody Performance Hall, which the company will be able to showcase two weekends in a row. Tickets are now available.

The Producers is about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The Producers arrived on Broadway at the St. James Theater on March 22, 2001, where it began with previews leading up to its official opening on April 19, 2001. Starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, The Producers quickly became the hottest ticket in the history of Broadway, hailed by critics and audiences alike. The show dominated the awards season that year, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and going on to run for 33 previews and 2,502 performances before closing on April 22, 2007.

Lyric Stage's performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

Performance Details:

Mel Brooks' The Producers

By Lyric Stage at

The Moody Performance Hall

2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201

January 11-20, 2024

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: $35-$65; $25 for students

Ticket link: Click Here

Note: Rated PG, and the show contains adult language and mature themes.

The cast includes B.J. Cleveland as Max Bialystock, Brandon Wilhelm as Leo Bloom, Jeff Wells as Franz Liebkind, Micah Green as Rogers Debris, Julia Hartman as Ulla, Ryan Michael Friedman as Carmen Ghia, Keith Warren as The Featured Male, Sarah Floyd as The Featured Female, and Maya Hernandez-Pearson, Jacob Sewell, Antavius Draughn, Emily Dye, Paulette Cocke, Martin Vershel and Will Shafer as Ensemble.

The show is directed by Brandon Mason. Bruce Greer serves as Music Director; Jason Foster serves as Lighting Designer; Tricia Guenther serves as Costume Designer; Catherine Carpenter Cox serves as executive producer; and Scott Guenther is the General Manager.

About Lyric Stage:

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit www.lyricstage.org

