Lyric Stage Sets THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, LITTLE WOMEN, & More for Season 32

Lyric Stage, a theatre company dedicated to the development and preservation of musicals, has announced its 32nd scintillating season. The company will produce four shows at its intimate Lyric Studio Space—The Rocky Horror Show, Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings, Sweet Charity, and Little Women—and one show at the Moody Performance Hall: Dallas Divas. Tickets, which range in price from $40 to $60, will be available on July 1st here.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “Lyric Stage’s season promises to be nothing short of extraordinary, so stay tuned for the announcement of our talented creative teams and audition dates. We encourage you to purchase season tickets, which will go on sale July 1st for these live and spirited performances.”

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

October 10 to October 26, 2025 | Lyric Stage Studio

Time for another time warp at Lyric Stage! In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named “Rocky.” This 25th anniversary revival is complete with sass from the audiences, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props. The production is rated R.

FOREVER PLAID - PLAID TIDINGS

December 5 to December 21, 2025 | Lyric Stage Studio

Back for another holiday season, this classic by Stewart Ross will put everyone into the holiday spirit. At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis! The production is rated G and is fun for the entire family.

DALLAS DIVAS

February 11, 2026 | The Moody Performance Hall

For one night only, grab your friends, family and sweetheart for this concert just days before Valentine’s Day. Showcasing some of the most talented voices in Dallas, this performance is a Lyric Stage tradition featuring Dallas Divas singing songs ranging from Broadway to pop. There might even be a few surprise guests who are not Divas on stage. The production is rated G.

SWEET CHARITY

April 17 to May 3, 2026 | Lyric Stage Studio

Inspired by Federico Fellini’s Night of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but comically unfortunate dance hall hostess in New York City. With a tuneful, groovy, mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman, sparkling lyrics by Dorothy Fields, and a hilarious book by Neil Simon, Sweet Charity captures all the energy, humor and heartbreak of Life in the Big City for an unfortunate but irrepressible optimist. The production includes the original 1966 Broadway version of Sweet Charity: “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “I’m a Brass Band,” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream.” This production is rated PG.

LITTLE WOMEN

July 17 to August 2, 2026 | Lyric Stage Studio

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested. Her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. The original production starred the unparalleled Sutton Foster, who received Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk nominations for her performance. The production is rated G.

About Lyric Stage:

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a unique art form. In its 32-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. Lyric Stage is located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207.

Comments