Lyric Stage Announces GUYS & DOLLS, Free Summer Concerts, And More for 31st Season

Lyric Stage has announced an exciting lineup of shows and concerts for its 31st season.

The company will produce three shows at its intimate Lyric Studio Space: Forever Plaid - Plaid Tidings, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, and Jekyll & Hyde. Lyric Stage will produce the final production, Guys & Dolls, at the Moody Performance Hall in partnership with Turtle Creek Chorale.

In addition to the season, Lyric Stage will also produce a new series of free summer concerts on the lawn behind the studio space called Lyric Under the Stars. Shows will take place on June 22nd & 29th and July 13th & 20th at 8:30 p.m.

FOREVER PLAID - PLAID TIDINGS

November 29 to December 22, 2024 | Lyric Stage Studio

Lyric Stage opens its 31st season with this holiday classic by Stewart Ross. It will be presented at the Lyric Studios Space with both general admission and reserved café tables.

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis! The production is rated G and is fun for the whole family.

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL

January 31 to February 23, 2025 | Lyric Stage Studio

To honor Black History Month, Lyric Stage will present Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill. The performance will be presented at the Lyric Studios Space with both general admission and reserved café tables.

In 1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Billie Holiday puts on a show that unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her brilliant voice and sometimes haunting songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time shares her loves and her losses. The production is rated R.

JEKYLL & HYDE

March 28 to April 19, 2025 | Lyric Stage Studio

The third show is Jekyll & Hyde. Presented at the Lyric Studios Space and based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson, the performance features a thrilling score of pop-rock hits from multi-Grammy and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

An evocative tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. The production is rated PG-13.

GUYS & DOLLS

August 15-17, 2025 | The Moody Performance Hall

The final show of the season for Lyric Stage is a co-production with the amazing artists from Turtle Creek Chorale presented at The Moody Performance Hall with a full orchestra and large cast.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys & Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950. It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks, and Olivier's. The production is rated PG.

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage's general manager, said, “Lyric Stage looks forward to sharing these exciting productions with the community. Our talented actors and actresses are dedicated to entertaining you with compelling and engaging performances crafted under the guidance of Executive Producer Catherine Carpenter Cox.”

Tickets

For more information, visit https://www.lyricstage.org/season31. Tickets, which range in price from $35 to $65, will be available on soon. Lyric Stage is located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207.

About Lyric Stage:

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 with the mission of the development and preservation of the musical, a unique art form. In its thirty-year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which include 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows.

