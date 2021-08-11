Luckenbooth Theatre Presents CINDERELLA

We all know the story of Cinderella, but how many times has the origin story been told? Luckenbooth will present a world premier script that will tell the ancient tale in the way it was intended. This is not the Disney version! Though the company loves Walt and his cinematic classic, believe it's time to breathe new life into this age old fairy tale.

Leading the cast is Repertory Company Member Taylor Cordill* (Cinderella). She is joined by Ashley Mortellaro (Madam Stepmother), Sienna Isenberg+ (Diane), Ty Wise (The Prince), Aaron Lancaster* (The King), and Jessica Lynn Williams (Fairy Godmother). The production was written and directed by Luckenbooth's Artistic Director and Founder, Megan Hildebrand*, and under the technical supervision of Nathan Layne*. Luckenbooth has followed a strict safety protocol in order to protect its artists and patrons during the continuing pandemic.

Cinderella will be broadcast LIVE August 12 - 29. Performances will run Thursday - Sunday at 8pm and tickets will be $25. As always, 100% of our ticket revenue will go towards supporting our staff and mission, assisting in our "bounce-back" from Covid initiative so we can continue bringing theatre to our community.

Please visit www.luckenbooththeatre.com to purchase tickets or email luckenbooththeatre@gmail.com for more information.

*denotes a Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member

+denotes a Luckenbooth debut