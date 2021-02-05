Luckenbooth Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THD BEAST LIVE!

Like most famous fairy tales given the Hollywood treatment, it's hard to imagine Beauty and the Beast had a life before the big screen; however, the original story is a different beast indeed!

"We all love the Disney version," says Megan Hildebrand*, Director and Playwright of the upcoming production, "but what an honor to be able to tell the story how the original authors intended - with a Luckenbooth twist of course."

Leading the cast is Aaron Lancaster* (Beast) and Allyson Ryan (Beauty). They are joined by Sydni Embry* (The Enchantress), Sam Hurley (Ethan), Taylor Cordill* (Lulu), Rebecca Nagle (Ms. Winnie), Abby Hill* (Luna), Ellie Heitz (Ruth), Zeke Fayble (Timothy) and Fred Patterson (Papa). The production includes five actors making their Luckenbooth debut and two making their stage debut! Under the technical supervision of Nathan Layne*, Luckenbooth has followed a strict safety protocol in order to protect its artists and patrons during the continuing pandemic.

Beauty and the Beast will be broadcast LIVE February 18 - March 14. Performances will run Thursday - Sunday at 8pm and tickets will be $25. As always, 100% of our ticket revenue will go towards supporting our staff and mission, assisting in our "bounce-back" from Covid initiative so we can continue bringing theatre to our community. For additional information, and to purchase tickets, please visit the virtual box office located on our website or email luckenbooththeatre@gmail.com. See YOU at the theater!

*denotes a Luckenbooth Rep Co member