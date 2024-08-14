Lone Star Circus Brings Wild West Circus To Coppell In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Coppell Arts Center has announced Lone Star Circus is bringing their action-packed western-themed variety show Wild West Circus to Coppell on Saturday, September 21 for two performances at 2 PM and 7:30 PM.

The stunning, fearless and funny tent show features boot-scootin' tunes, slapstick comedy and clowning. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Lone Star Circus has produced many world-renowned shows over the last two decades. Their mission is to perform and educate through Circus Arts a celebration of diversity, humanity and circus heritage. They take pride in their rich history as an eighth-generation circus family, as well as their culturally diverse performances in Texas and beyond. At the heart of every Lone Star Circus production is Fanny Kerwich's simple philosophy, which is to make all who attend forget their cares and concerns for a few hours by taking a journey to a mystical place and being transformed by what they find there.

"Our productions are an expression of the human spirit - people overcoming incredible obstacles and fears. Our only limits are our imaginations, and I want our audiences to connect to that part of them that makes each one unique and powerful. They may even learn something about the many cultures in our world, the many creatures that live on it or something about themselves," states Kerwich, the founder and artistic director of Lone Star Circus. "My greatest joy is knowing that people will go home and talk about their experiences. We are creating a lifetime of memories."

As a performer of a well-known French circus family, Kerwich knows the importance of creating memories, stimulating the imagination and touching the heart, which is the reason why she founded Lone Star Circus and started producing her own award-winning shows. Often performing to sold out audiences, Lone Star Circus' world-class productions have played at resorts such as the Gaylord Hotel & Resorts, Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa & Convention Center, theaters and more.

ABOUT THE COPPELL ARTS CENTER

The Coppell Arts Center is located at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. The Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot Center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 120-seat black box theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, visit CoppellArtsCenter.org.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands where the community began the original townsite settled in the 1880s. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work, and play in this dynamic community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and high quality of life. For more information, visit coppelltx.gov/oldtown.

