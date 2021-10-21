Live Nation and Mark Cuban Announce Grand Opening of The Echo Lounge & Music Hall In Dallas



Live Nation today announced the official opening date and initial concert lineup coming to the all-new Dallas venue at 1323 N. Stemmons, ready for its debut as The Echo Lounge & Music Hall.

Developed in partnership with MARK CUBAN and the Dallas Mavericks, the 1,000 capacity club will bring even more concerts from touring artists as well as beloved local acts into the heart of the city for fans to enjoy.

"The Echo Lounge & Music Hall is going to be a great new venue for artists to play in Dallas," said Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. "There's lots of opportunity to bring more concerts to the city, and we really value having the hometown partnership with MARK CUBAN and the Mavericks in creating this space."

"I'm super excited for the opening of the Echo Lounge & Music Hall," said MARK CUBAN. "This takes the Design District to the next level in its move towards being an entertainment destination. And, with the tunnel between the American Airlines Center side and Design District side of the highway being finished, it will be an exciting post game place to have fun and see live shows!"

The concert venue has completed construction and will open its doors this November with over 19 artists already confirmed to perform in the brand new space. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. More shows and details will continue to be announced.

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Grand Opening Concert Lineup

11/1/2021 - KXT 91.7 Presents Mayer Hawthorne with India Shawn

11/3/2021 - Jeremy Zucker with Del Water Gap

11/6/2021 - Madison Beer with Maggie Lindemann and Audriix

11/10/2021 - Sleepy Hallow with Eli Fross

11/12/2021 - 100 gecs with Underscores (SOLD OUT)

11/13/2021 - An Evening With Goose (SOLD OUT)

11/19/2021 - Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley

11/28/2021 - CloZee with Of The Trees and Tripp St. (18+)

12/3/2021 - Boombox Cartel with Great Dane, Rossy and Suahn (18+)

12/16/2021 - Pink Sweat$ with Kirby and Bren Joy

12/17/2021 - The Glitch Mob + edIT

12/18/2021 - The Aces with The Beaches and Sawyer

1/9/2022 - Mother Mother (SOLD OUT)

2/18/2022 - Cheat Codes with Party Pupils and Zack Martino (18+)

3/9/2022 - Fletcher

3/11/2022 - Eric Nam

3/23/2022 - Tate McRae (SOLD OUT)

3/25/2022 - Enter Shikari with Wargasm

4/18/2022 - Ashe (SOLD OUT)

Fans will enjoy intimate shows with artists at the Dallas music club. Situated in the bustling Design District, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall embraces the building's history while reimagining the space for epic live shows. The venue features a main music hall, lounge, and outdoor patio, all of which will serve up locally inspired food as well as premium cocktails and craft beer.

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall will also bring new job opportunities for those in the Dallas area looking to pursue a career in venue and event management. Open roles range from supervisors and servers to guest services and more. Those interested are encouraged to visit the venue's website for more information and to apply.

VIP Experiences are also now available, including a private entrance, access to the private VIP Club, personal concierge service, and more. In addition, the venue can also be rented as a private event space for hosting a variety of public and private events.

For more information about The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, please visit the venue's website HERE.