Latino Cultural Center Presents THE CUBE An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era

The Cube is an immersive experience for the socially distanced era, featuring projections, audio, and lights. The past few months have forced us all to isolate and distance ourselves from our friends and loved ones, and it has become more difficult to feel any sense of community. This show aims to address that. The Cube will ask audiences to redefine what community and loneliness mean to them. The lines will be blurred between the socially distanced virtual art we have all become accustomed to since March, and the more traditional live theatrical performance we have loved for centuries.

Audience members may experience the show alone, or may bring up to two guests. They will reserve a time slot when purchasing their ticket so they will NEVER be in the space with audience members except for their invited guests.

The Cube: An Interactive Experience For The Socially Distanced Era is a collaboration between artists Emily Bernet, Ruben Carrazana, Aaron Johansen, Jeffery Bryant Moffitt, and Nigel Newton, based on a concept by Ruben Carrazana and Jeffery Bryant Moffitt. This project is the recipient of a Culture of Value Micro-grant from the City of Dallas Office of Arts & Culture, and is co-funded by the Latino Cultural Center.

The Cube will run from January 13 - January 30 at the Latino Cultural Center. Showtimes are every 30 minutes from 7:00pm-10:00pm.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance! For safety reasons, tickets will not be available at the door, and there will be no box office at the venue. Audiences will reserve a 30-minute time slot to experience the show. There are only three audience members allowed per time slot, and you will not be seated with any strangers! WHEN PURCHASING YOUR TICKET, PLEASE SELECT IF YOU WILL BE PURCHASING ONE TICKET, TWO TICKETS, OR THREE TICKETS. This means that if you purchase the "One (1) Ticket" option you will experience the show alone. If you purchase the "Two (2) Tickets" option you may bring one guest. If you purchase the "Three (3) Tickets" option you may bring two guests. Make sense? You must make this decision at the time of purchase. AUDIENCES ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES. The space will be disinfected between shows.

Tickets: $20 online at: https://the-cube.ticketleap.com/

