LETTERKENNY LIVE! First Ever US Tour to Kick Off in March
The stars of the Crave Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S. for the first time this spring kicking off in Detroit on March 10 and wrapping in L.A. on April 21. The stars of the massively popular Canadian TV sitcom "Letterkenny" are bringing an all new live comedy show to 26 American cities featuring NINE members of the beloved cast, along with never-before-seen sketches and more. The highly anticipated live tour features "Letterkenny" cast members Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald) and Mark Forward (Coach).
The North American "Letterkenny Live!" Tour, which has sold out across the U.S. and hits 12 Canadian cities, is produced by New Metric Media and presented by Puppers Premium Lager.
"LETTERKENNY LIVE!" 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
February 27 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick
February 28 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Theatre
February 29 - Charlottetown, PEI - Confederation Centre of the Arts
March 2 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
March 3 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Theatre
March 5 - London, ON - Centennial Hall
March 6 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
March 7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort
March 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
March 12 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall
March 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg
March 14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
March 16 - Andrew Jackson Hall - Nashville, TN
March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm
March 19 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre
March 20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
March 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
Mach 22 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
March 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
March 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm
March 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
March 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre
April 2 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee
April 3 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
April 5 - Victoria BC - Royal Theatre
April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm
April 8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
April 10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Avest Bank Theatre at The Midland
April 13 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
April 14 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater
April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm
April 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre
April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
April 19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
"Letterkenny" was created by Jared Keeso. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: hicks, skids and hockey players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their butt kicked. It's been hailed "A surreal Canadian Comedy to Rival Schitt's Creek" by The New Yorker and is currently nominated for 10 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Comedy Series.
"Letterkenny" Season 8 is available to stream now on Hulu in the US and on Crave in Canada.
For more information on "Letterkenny Live!" or to purchase tickets please visit: