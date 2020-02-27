LETTERKENNY LIVE! First Ever US Tour to Kick Off in March

The stars of the Crave Original Series LETTERKENNY are bringing "LETTERKENNY LIVE!" to the U.S. for the first time this spring kicking off in Detroit on March 10 and wrapping in L.A. on April 21. The stars of the massively popular Canadian TV sitcom "Letterkenny" are bringing an all new live comedy show to 26 American cities featuring NINE members of the beloved cast, along with never-before-seen sketches and more. The highly anticipated live tour features "Letterkenny" cast members Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald) and Mark Forward (Coach).

The North American "Letterkenny Live!" Tour, which has sold out across the U.S. and hits 12 Canadian cities, is produced by New Metric Media and presented by Puppers Premium Lager.

"LETTERKENNY LIVE!" 2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

February 27 - Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

February 28 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Theatre

February 29 - Charlottetown, PEI - Confederation Centre of the Arts

March 2 - Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre

March 3 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Theatre

March 5 - London, ON - Centennial Hall

March 6 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 7 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

March 10 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

March 12 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall

March 13 - Albany, NY - The Egg

March 14 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

March 16 - Andrew Jackson Hall - Nashville, TN

March 17 - Atlanta, GA - Centre Stage Theater, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm

March 19 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

March 20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

March 21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Mach 22 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

March 24 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

March 25 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

March 27 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm

March 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

March 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

March 31 - Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

April 2 - Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee

April 3 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

April 5 - Victoria BC - Royal Theatre

April 7 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm

April 8 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

April 10 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

April 11 - Kansas City, MO - Avest Bank Theatre at The Midland

April 13 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 14 - Houston, TX - Lillie and Roy Cullen Theater

April 15 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre, 2 Shows 7pm & 10pm

April 17 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theatre

April 18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

April 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

"Letterkenny" was created by Jared Keeso. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: hicks, skids and hockey players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their butt kicked. It's been hailed "A surreal Canadian Comedy to Rival Schitt's Creek" by The New Yorker and is currently nominated for 10 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Comedy Series.

"Letterkenny" Season 8 is available to stream now on Hulu in the US and on Crave in Canada.

For more information on "Letterkenny Live!" or to purchase tickets please visit:

www.letterkenny.tv





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You