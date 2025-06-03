JOSEPH & More Lead Dallas's June 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Dallas for June 2025.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Dallas Theater Center - June 13, 2025 through July 13, 2025

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns in a bold new production by Dallas Theater Center, staged at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical retells the story of Joseph, son of Jacob, whose journey from betrayal to triumph is told entirely through vibrant music and dance. From rock and disco to ballads and beyond, this beloved show bursts with color, energy, and unforgettable songs like “Any Dream Will Do” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.” This fresh take on the timeless tale is perfect for audiences of all ages, offering theatrical magic, powerful storytelling, and a wildly entertaining experience that continues to inspire and delight.

For tickets: click here.

Ghost the Musical

Upright Theatre Company - May 16, 2025 through June 14, 2025

Ghost the Musical (Small Cast Edition) Book & Lyrics by: Bruce Joel Rubin Music & Lyrics by: Dave Stewart Music & Lyrics by: Glen Ballard Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin Performances: May 16 - June 14, 2025 Adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, GHOST THE MUSICAL follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.

For tickets: click here.

Epic Proportions

Runway Theatre - May 30, 2025 through June 15, 2025

Set in 1930’s Hollywood and penned by the creators of the hit television show FRIENDS, this screw-ball comedy tells the story of two brothers who find themselves working as extras on a big-budget movie (think The Ten Commandments or Ben Hur) when they fall for the same girl, who happens to be in charge of them both. High jinks ensue as suddenly one brother is directing as the other stars in what can only be described as a colossal comedy.

For tickets: click here.

Grand Hotel

The Whisenhunt at ZACH - May 30, 2025 through June 15, 2025

It is 1928. Berlin is the center of highlife and optimism rules the day. However, underneath it all, there is something much darker happening with the Grand Hotel's illustrious clients – issues of life and death, financial ruin, love and murder – all this converging as people come and go through the opulent but now slightly fading lobby of the Grand Hotel.

For tickets: click here.

AIN'TNO MO

Soul Rep Theatre Company - June 05, 2025 through June 08, 2025

Soul Rep is ecstatic to present the North Texas premiere of the Ain’t No Mo’ by Fort Worth native and celebrated playwright and television writer/producer, Jordan E. Cooper. The production premiered on Broadway in 2022 and was nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play. Through a blend of sketch, satire, avant-garde theatre and a dose of drag, Ain’t No Mo’ answers the incendiary question: What if the United States government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?

For tickets: click here.

A Country Life

The Classics Theatre Project - June 06, 2025 through June 29, 2025

Set in the sweltering fields of rural Alabama, this Southern take on Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya brings simmering tensions to a 1922 farmstead. Johnny sacrifices his life for an ungrateful brother-in-law, whose return—with a young, captivating wife—stirs long-buried resentments and desires. Under heavy skies and slow-drifting days, this adaptation explores love, regret, and the quiet heartbreak of wasted years in the post-war American South.

For tickets: click here.

Ragtime

Lewisville Playhouse - June 12, 2025 through June 29, 2025

At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together – that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront history’s timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair... and what it means to live in America.

For tickets: click here.

Oklahoma!

NTPA Repertory Theatre - June 13, 2025 through June 22, 2025

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story. Their romantic journey contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

