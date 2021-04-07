Garland Summer Musicals Announces 39th Season Featuring GREASE and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

The Garland Summer Musicals has announced their 2021 Season opening with the Broadway and Film Classic Grease on June 11-13; June 18-20; followed by Dolly Parton's hilarious song and dance sensation 9 to 5: The Musical scheduled for July 16-18; July 23-25.

J. Alan Hanna will stage Grease with Larry Miller as Music Director. Michael Serrecchia will direct 9 to 5: The Musical with Jeff Crouse as Music Director.

Choreographers will be Kelly McCain for Grease and Megan Kelly Bates for 9 to 5: The Musical. Patty Granville is the Producer.

Performances will be held in the Brownlee Auditorium of the Granville Arts Center, 300 North Fifth Street in Downtown Garland.

The Cast for Grease features Courtney Blanc as Sandy; Robert Mata as Danny; Alena Cardenez as Rizzo; Cameron Vance as Kenickie; Brandon Baker as the Teen Angel. Others featured: Paige Walker as Jan; Mary Margaret Gates as Marty; Allie Donnelly as Frenchy; Gena Loe as Patty; Sarah Mathers as Cha Cha; Nick Chabot as Roger; Brad Weatherford as Sonny; Gideon Ethridge as Dooty; Ryan Douglass as Eugene; Nolan James as Johnny, Steve Golin as Vince; Caren Sharpe-Herbst as Miss Lynch; Linda Frank as the Secretary. Ensemble includes: Kevin Davis Jr., Nate Frederickson, Brady Suggs, Tobi Berman, Allyson Guba, Annie Cahill, Emma Smith, and Savanna Worthington.

9 to 5: The Musical Cast features: Lauren Urso as Judy; Payton Reeves as Doralee; Patty Granville as Violet; Greg Hullett as Franklin Hart; Andi Allen as Roz; Stephen Bates as Joe. Others featured include: Ethan Massengale as Dwayne; Kyle Fleig as Josh; Josh Hepola as Dick; Ashley Reeves as Missy; Phil Alford as Tinsworthy; Casey Lamont as Kathy; Lindsay Hayward as Margaret; Bianca Bustamante as Maria. Ensemble includes: Michael Alonzo, Steve Beene, Michael Christian, Ireland Reneau, Kayla Brown, Kynzi Gumm, Nathan May. Maya Ferrer, Lucas Haupert, and Daniel Vanegas.

Set Design for Grease is by Kelly Cox and Rodney Dobbs will design 9 to 5: The Musical.

Production Manager for Grease will be Morgan Leigh Beach.

Staff for both shows include: Costume Design by Michael Robinson and the Dallas Costume Shoppe; Lighting Design by Jason Foster; Props Design by Robin Coulange; Stage Manager - Maddie Collins; Master Carpenter - Joe Murdock; Technical Director - Tim Doyle; Brenda Rozinsky - Assistant to the Producer; ASM - Alexandria Skowron; Assistant Props Director - Autumn Barganier; Assistant Tech Director - Jade Nguyen; Crew Chief - Morgan LeMay.

Season Tickets are now on sale by calling the Granville Arts Center Box Office by dialing 972-205-2790.

Tickets for individual performances will be available beginning Monday, May 10 at 10 a.m. by dialing 972-205-2790, visiting GarlandArtsBoxOffice.com or in-person at the Granville Arts Center Box Office (300 N. Fifth Street, Downtown Garland), open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and beginning two hours prior to each performance.

Grease show dates/times:

· Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m.

· Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m.

· Sunday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m.

· Friday, June 18 at 8 p.m.

· Saturday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

· Sunday, June 20 at 2:30 p.m.

9 to 5: The Musical show dates/times:

· Friday, July 16 at 8 p.m.

· Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m.

· Sunday, July 18 at 2:30 p.m.

· Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m.

· Saturday, July 24 at 8 p.m.

· Sunday, July 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Granville Arts Center COVID-19 Update:

Cleaning and safety protocols are being followed at the Granville Arts Center. All staff are wearing masks or shields and the facility is cleaned thoroughly before and after each production. Seating is assigned with two seats in between each party, couple or group.

They ask patrons to please:

· Do not enter if sick

· Consider social distancing

· Consider wearing a mask to protect others

· Wash or sanitize hands frequently

· Cover sneezes or coughs, then wash and sanitize hands.