GREASE Comes to Granbury Opera House On June 7-July 7

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2019 Broadway on the Brazos season with the musical Grease on June 7-July 7, 2019, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to Samuel French, "Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding 'Burger Palace Boys' and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking 'Pink Ladies' in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their 'Summer Nights' as the rest of the gang sings and dances . . . recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. "

The 1971 musical was made it into a motion picture in 1978 with the film starring John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Eve Arden, Frankie Avalon, and Sid Cesar.

Leading the Opera House production are Bryson Petersen and Delaney Wenger as Danny and Sandy. Also in the cast are Micaiah Armstrong, Matt Beutner, Nathan Early, Mikayla Freiburger, Natalie Guess, Tyler Ivie, Bradley McKinney, Calder Meis, Jenna Redmond, Sam Shepherd, Stevie Simmons, V Kyle Tyson, Marissa Wheat, Chase Williams, and Jacob Wyckstrom.

The dance corps includes Bailey Brewer, Levi Casler, Brandi Giles, Bradley Kelm, Ben Larson, Autumn McKee, Britton Melton, and Stevie Simmons. Rounding out the ensemble are Andy Alamo, Ashley Anderson, Jessica Cope, Sydney Hamil, Tiffany Marie Hyatt, Devon Kleine, Tyler K Krumm, Madelyn Myers, Cole Brayton Lucas, Ryan McAvoy, Marissa Nelson, Jack Snyder, and McKayla Winn.

The musical is under the direction of Bentleigh Nesbit assisted by Austin Bender, and Greg Doss is leading music. Choreography is by Joshua Emmanuel McRae Davis and Rebecca Ford. Designers for the production are: Wendy Searcy-Woode, scenery; Kyle Hoffman, sound; Kalani Morrissette, lighting; Drenda Lewis, costumes; Gaylene Carpenter, props. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager assisted by Nolan Moralez.

Performances times are 7:30 P.M. on Fridays, 2:00 P.M. and 7:30 P.M. on Saturdays, and 2:00 P.M. on Sundays. There will be a special holiday matinee on Thursday, July 4.

The Granbury Opera Guild will host a First Night reception on the second floor of the Opera House lobby from 6:30-7:30 P.M. in honor of opening night of the musical on Friday, June 7.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org. Ticket prices are $35 for prime seating and $30 in standard seating. Discounts are available for senior citizens, active duty military personnel, veterans, students, and children.

Granbury Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that manages the Granbury Opera House, produces critically-acclaimed plays and musicals, and hosts concerts and other special events. The company also includes the Granbury Theatre Academy, which offers after-school and summer programs to provide acting, dance, and singing instruction for children and youth.





