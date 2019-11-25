First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Dallas Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Dallas:
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Adult): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Actress in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actor in a Play
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Performance Award (Youth): Best Supporting Actress in a Play
Performance Award: Best Cabaret Performer (Male or Female)
Performance Award: Best Ensemble Performance
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Adult): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Musical
Production Award (Youth): Best Overall Production of a Play
Production Award: Best Touring Production
Technical Award: Best Choreography
Technical Award: Best Costume Design
Technical Award: Best Direction
Technical Award: Best Hair and Makeup Design
Technical Award: Best Lighting Design
Technical Award: Best Musical Direction
Technical Award: Best Original Script and/or Score of a New Work
Technical Award: Best Props Design
Technical Award: Best Scenic Design
Technical Award: Best Sound Design
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Over 500 Seats
Venue Award: Best Performance Venue Under 500 Seats
Evan Beggs - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 8%
Tevin Cates - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council 8%
Aaron Yowell - MATILDA - Repertory Company Theatre 5%
Coy Rubalcaba - LA LLORONA: A LOVE STORY - Bishop Arts Theatre Center 9%
Freddy Martinez - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 6%
Chance Gibbs - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 6%
Amanda Williams Ware - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 5%
Alyson Kessinger - MAMMA MIA! - Greater Cleburne Carnegie Players 4%
Mikayla Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 4%
Mikayla Lewis - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 9%
Polly Maynard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Denton Community Theatre 8%
Caitlin Ferguson - STAR SPANGLED GIRL - Theatre of North Texas 6%
Tevin Cates - WEST SIDE STORY - North Texas Performing Arts 11%
David Midkiff - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 4%
Aaron Brooks - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 4%
Solomon Abah - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Jeff Meador - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 7%
Jarrett Self - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Granbury Theatre Company 6%
Courtney Mitchell - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 6%
Becki Esch - MAMMA MIA! - Greater Cleburne Carnegie Players 5%
Sam Shepherd - GREASE - Granbury Theatre Company 4%
Angela Burkey - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 7%
Stephanie Simmons - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Granbury Theatre Company 6%
Jude Lewis - DEAR RUTH - Plaza Theatre Company 6%
Kam Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 9%
David Midkiff - GETTING TO KNOW FOOTLOOSE - Plaza Theatre Company 8%
Alex Duva - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts 8%
Riley Hangen - ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 13%
Aidan Fenton - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 12%
Everest Pearson - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 12%
Kamarri Askew - CHILDREN OF EDEN - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 9%
Ella Huestis - CHICAGO - Theatre at the Colony 8%
Sydney Dotson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 7%
Hayley Stone - ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 21%
Brooke Gorry-Pettit - THE BAD SEED - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%
Jolie Lambert - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 15%
Everest Pearson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 8%
Gavin Clark - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH, JR - Plaza Theatre Company 8%
Nick Garner - RENT - North Texas Performing Arts 7%
Alex Duva - ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 18%
Will McDonald - THE LEGEND OF ARTHUR - Outcry Youth Theatre 15%
Noah Ayres - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 13%
Jessica Harley - ANNIE, JR. - Genesis Children’s Theatre 8%
Janeel Calzaretta - CHICAGO - Theatre at the Colony 7%
Zoey Gamez - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Grand Prairie Arts Council 7%
Mary Kate Dugan - ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 12%
Baily Hill - BRING IT ON - North Texas Performing Arts 8%
Summer Stern - EVERYBODY - Stage West 8%
BJ Cleveland - AN EVENING WITH LIZA AND JUDY - Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana 14%
Kam Askew - COFFEE SHOP TOURS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 10%
Emily Fabrega - BLACK & WHITE CABARET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 8%
NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 6%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 5%
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 5%
MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 7%
NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 6%
CATS - Denton Community Theatre 5%
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Granbury Theatre Company 8%
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - North Texas Performing Arts 7%
STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Texas Performing Arts 6%
CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Casa Mañana 12%
NEWSIES - North Texas Performing Arts 11%
THE ADDAMS FAMILY - North Texas Performing Arts 10%
ROMEO AND JULIET - North Texas Performing Arts 28%
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Outcry Youth Theatre 18%
ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 15%
HAMILTON - Dallas Summer Musicals 33%
ALADDIN - Dallas Summer Musicals 13%
ANASTASIA - Dallas Summer Musicals 10%
Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 8%
Karen Rose - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 5%
Nicole Probst - CATS - Denton Community Theatre 5%
Zoe Amaris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Denton Community Theatre 7%
Drenda Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 5%
Cathy Secrest - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - North Texas Performing Arts 4%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 6%
Tina Barrus/Tabitha Ibarra - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 5%
Jay Lewis - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 5%
Valerie Enoch - ALICE IN WONDERLAND, JR - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 16%
Colton Lively - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Granbury Theatre Company 15%
Logan Coley Broker - CATS - The Firehouse Theatre 12%
Cameron Barrus - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 6%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 6%
Hank Baldree - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 5%
Ashley Bouras - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 7%
Caitlan Leblo - NEWSIES - Plaza Theatre Company 6%
Greg Doss - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 6%
Joe Surgeon - TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS - Casa Mañana 22%
Gregory McKnight - THE ADVENTURE OF BETAKID - North Texas Performing Arts 14%
Nicole Neely - MARILYN, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Lily & Joan Theatre Company 10%
Gaylene Carpenter - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 9%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 9%
Jo Alamares - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - North Texas Performing Arts 7%
Wendy Searcy - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 9%
Doug Valentine - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - McKinney Youth onSTAGE 5%
Mike Strecher - CATS - Denton Community Theatre 5%
Haden Capps - MAMMA MIA! - Granbury Theatre Company 10%
Don Melton - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - North Texas Performing Arts 8%
Tyler Ross - ROMEO & JULIET - Genesis Children’s Theatre 7%
Casa Mañana 37%
Dallas Theater Center 34%
Winspear Opera House 30%
Granbury Theatre Company 27%
The Firehouse Theatre 14%
Campus Theatre 10%
