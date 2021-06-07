Fair Park Receives $2 Million Gift From Hoblitzelle Foundation

Fair Park First announced today that it has received a $2 million gift from the Hoblitzelle Foundation towards the 11-acre Community Park that is designated along Fitzhugh Avenue.

Katie Robins, President of the Foundation, shared, "Hoblitzelle Foundation is excited that the new Community Park will be not only a great attraction to Fair Park guests, but a welcoming and wonderful respite for residents from surrounding communities. We are honored to be a part of this impactful effort to put the "park" back in Fair Park."

Fair Park First, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures, Spectra, and Studio MLA--the architects selected to design the 11-acre park--recently held their first in-person Community Park Interactive Input session with over 150 community residents in attendance. The primary goal of the Community Park is to create access to green space for residents of the surrounding neighborhoods, while serving as an attraction to visitors from across the region.

"We are incredibly grateful for the Hoblitzelle Foundation's generous gift, which will help us add vitality to Fair Park," Mayor Eric Johnson said. "The new community park will serve as a first-rate gathering place for the people of South Dallas, and it will become the cornerstone of a new era for Fair Park - a true gem of our city."

The Community Park will feature amenities and programming, including wifi, splash pads, a flex lawn, pavilions, shaded areas, natural areas, waterscapes, landscape buffers, all age/all abilities children's play area, and more.

"The entire Fair Park First team is honored to be a recipient of such a meaningful commitment from the Hoblitzelle Foundation. This step is critical to providing access to community green space for our surrounding neighbors and is the beginning of our work to put the "park" back in Fair Park." Stated Emily Ledet, Fair Park First Board of Director.

The Community Park is the signature component in Phase One of the Master Plan Update and the Fair Park, Your Park Capital Campaign, which has a funding goal of $85 million for capital improvements. Rise360 Consulting manages the campaign.