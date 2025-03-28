FAT HAM and More Set For Dallas Theater Center 25-26 Season

The season will also feature Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem and more.
Dallas Theater Center has revealed the titles for the 2025-26 season, including Noises Off, a classic British farce and a play-within-a-play; Fat Ham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit Broadway comedy that reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet; and more! See the full lineup here.
ABOUT THE 2025/2026 SEASON
By Michael Frayn
Directed by Ashley H. White
October 3 - 26, 2025, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater
Witness the ultimate theatrical meltdown with Michael Frayn's uproarious classic British comedy, Noises Off. This play-within-a-play plunges you into the chaotic world of "Nothing’s On," a fictional touring production tormented by backstage romances and onstage blunders. From flubbed lines to slamming doors, witness the hilarious unraveling of a troupe of eccentric actors. Noises Off guarantees an evening of pure, unadulterated hilarity. Don't miss this beloved farce that The New York Times legendary theater critic, Frank Rich, called, “the single funniest play I ever saw.”
Pulitzer Prize Winner and Regional Premiere
By James Ijames
Directed by vickie washington
A Co-Production with Stage West Theatre
January 30 - February 8, 2026, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater
In this regional premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, hit Broadway comedy, Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy.
Regional Premiere
By Donnetta Lavinia Grays
Directed by Akin Babatunde
A Co-Production with Stage West Theatre
February 27 - March 22, 2026, at Bryant Hall, Kalita Humphreys Theater Campus
Your town stands at a crossroads. A neighbor — desperate and out of options — has struck a dangerous bargain. Now, their fate lies in your hands. In this interactive play presented as a town hall gathering, the audience must choose: mercy or justice? Broadway actor and Dallas legend Liz Mikel plays a lone storyteller who weaves a world through music and magic - part fable, part call-and-response. The future of the town - and the fate of a soul - hang in the balance. This isn’t a game. It’s your choice.
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Terrence McNally
Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow
Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell
Partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre
March 27 - April 19, 2026, at the Potter Rose Performance Hall, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
In 1902 New York, anything is possible! Ragtime bursts to life with a soaring, Tony Award-winning score that tells the intertwined stories of three families from different walks of life, all chasing the American Dream. Based on E.L. Doctrow’s acclaimed novel, Ragtime is a thrilling, powerful portrait of hope and perseverance in a time of tumultuous change. This beloved, epic musical theater classic creates a powerful portrait of America’s past—and a stirring reminder of its future.
World Premiere
by Jonathan Norton
Directed by Dexter J. Singleton
A Co-Production with TheatreSquared
May 8 - June 7, 2026, at the Studio Theater, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
In the sweltering summer of 1943, two young men – Little & Foxy – forge an unlikely bond over leftover fried chicken and dirty dishwasher. But as the world outside erupts in chaos, their friendship is tested by betrayal, ambition, and the call of history. Inspired by a true story, this gripping world premiere written by DTC’s resident playwright and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, imagines the moments that shape legends—and the friendships that define them.
ADDITIONAL PRODUCTIONS:
Adapted by Kevin Moriarty
Directed by Alex Organ
Choreography by Joel Ferrell
Musical Direction by Cody Dry
Based on the novel by Charles Dickens
November 28 - December 28, 2025, at the Potter Rose Performance Hall, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
Embark on a magical Christmas Eve adventure with Ebenezer Scrooge as three otherworldly spirits whisk him away on a breathtaking journey of hope and redemption. From the nostalgic warmth of Christmases past to the stark truths of the present and the ominous shadows of the future, Scrooge's journey is a spectacle of wonder. Prepare for dazzling visuals, enchanting melodies, and a heartwarming tale that celebrates the transformative power of the holiday spirit.
Directed by Kevin Moriarty
Conducted by Robert Spano
A Collaboration with Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
February 27 - March 1, 2026, at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth
Under the direction of Robert Spano and Kevin Moriarty, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Theater Center collaborate to bring musical drama and theatrical intrigue center stage in the FWSO's newest "Theater of a Concert" concept: Shakespeare at the Symphony. Featuring Mendelssohn's Selections from A Midsummer Night's Dream and Prokofiev's Selections from Romeo and Juliet, experience a world where music and acting intertwine bringing "The Bard" to life. Don't miss this special weekend of enchanting musical moments, timeless love stories, and true artistry from two premier performing arts organizations.
