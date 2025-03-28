FAT HAM and More Set For Dallas Theater Center 25-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dallas Theater Center has revealed the titles for the 2025-26 season, including Noises Off, a classic British farce and a play-within-a-play; Fat Ham, a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit Broadway comedy that reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet; and more! See the full lineup here.



ABOUT THE 2025/2026 SEASON

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

Directed by Ashley H. White

October 3 - 26, 2025, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater

Witness the ultimate theatrical meltdown with Michael Frayn's uproarious classic British comedy, Noises Off. This play-within-a-play plunges you into the chaotic world of "Nothing’s On," a fictional touring production tormented by backstage romances and onstage blunders. From flubbed lines to slamming doors, witness the hilarious unraveling of a troupe of eccentric actors. Noises Off guarantees an evening of pure, unadulterated hilarity. Don't miss this beloved farce that The New York Times legendary theater critic, Frank Rich, called, “the single funniest play I ever saw.”

Fat Ham

Pulitzer Prize Winner and Regional Premiere

By James Ijames

Directed by vickie washington

A Co-Production with Stage West Theatre

January 30 - February 8, 2026, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater

In this regional premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning, hit Broadway comedy, Juicy’s got a lot on his plate - his mom just married his uncle. All he wants is to make his own way as a queer Black man in a Southern family. But here’s the rub - his father’s ghost just turned up at a backyard barbecue demanding vengeance. In this delicious and sizzling reinvention of Shakespeare’s masterpiece, a young man vows to break the cycles of violence in service of his own liberation and joy.

Where We Stand

Regional Premiere

By Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Directed by Akin Babatunde

A Co-Production with Stage West Theatre

February 27 - March 22, 2026, at Bryant Hall, Kalita Humphreys Theater Campus

Your town stands at a crossroads. A neighbor — desperate and out of options — has struck a dangerous bargain. Now, their fate lies in your hands. In this interactive play presented as a town hall gathering, the audience must choose: mercy or justice? Broadway actor and Dallas legend Liz Mikel plays a lone storyteller who weaves a world through music and magic - part fable, part call-and-response. The future of the town - and the fate of a soul - hang in the balance. This isn’t a game. It’s your choice.

Ragtime

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Terrence McNally

Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow

Directed and Choreographed by Joel Ferrell

Partnership with SMU Meadows School of the Arts and the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre

March 27 - April 19, 2026, at the Potter Rose Performance Hall, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

In 1902 New York, anything is possible! Ragtime bursts to life with a soaring, Tony Award-winning score that tells the intertwined stories of three families from different walks of life, all chasing the American Dream. Based on E.L. Doctrow’s acclaimed novel, Ragtime is a thrilling, powerful portrait of hope and perseverance in a time of tumultuous change. This beloved, epic musical theater classic creates a powerful portrait of America’s past—and a stirring reminder of its future.

Malcolm X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy’s Chicken Shack in Harlem

World Premiere

by Jonathan Norton

Directed by Dexter J. Singleton

A Co-Production with TheatreSquared

May 8 - June 7, 2026, at the Studio Theater, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

In the sweltering summer of 1943, two young men – Little & Foxy – forge an unlikely bond over leftover fried chicken and dirty dishwasher. But as the world outside erupts in chaos, their friendship is tested by betrayal, ambition, and the call of history. Inspired by a true story, this gripping world premiere written by DTC’s resident playwright and Interim Artistic Director Jonathan Norton, imagines the moments that shape legends—and the friendships that define them.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCTIONS:

A Christmas Carol

Adapted by Kevin Moriarty

Directed by Alex Organ

Choreography by Joel Ferrell

Musical Direction by Cody Dry

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

November 28 - December 28, 2025, at the Potter Rose Performance Hall, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre

Embark on a magical Christmas Eve adventure with Ebenezer Scrooge as three otherworldly spirits whisk him away on a breathtaking journey of hope and redemption. From the nostalgic warmth of Christmases past to the stark truths of the present and the ominous shadows of the future, Scrooge's journey is a spectacle of wonder. Prepare for dazzling visuals, enchanting melodies, and a heartwarming tale that celebrates the transformative power of the holiday spirit.

Shakespeare at the Symphony

Directed by Kevin Moriarty

Conducted by Robert Spano

A Collaboration with Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

February 27 - March 1, 2026, at Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth

Under the direction of Robert Spano and Kevin Moriarty, the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Theater Center collaborate to bring musical drama and theatrical intrigue center stage in the FWSO's newest "Theater of a Concert" concept: Shakespeare at the Symphony. Featuring Mendelssohn's Selections from A Midsummer Night's Dream and Prokofiev's Selections from Romeo and Juliet, experience a world where music and acting intertwine bringing "The Bard" to life. Don't miss this special weekend of enchanting musical moments, timeless love stories, and true artistry from two premier performing arts organizations.

