Eisemann Center Presents THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! - A PUPPET PARODY

Eisemann Center Presents the Off Broadway hit That Golden Girls Show - A Puppet Parody for four performances running November 14-16, 2019 at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson. 'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

The cast includes Meggie Doyle as Rose, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Casey Andrews as Dorothy and Ashely Brooke as Sophia.

Direction by Michael Hull, Written by Doug Kmiotek, Puppets by Rockefeller Productions, David Goldstein (Set & Lighting Design), David Ferdinand (Sound Design), Jessica Haff (Puppet Supervisor), PRF Productions/Peter Feuchtwanger (Production Supervisor), Mason Hughes (Production Stage Manager), Peter Brown (Assistant Stage Manager), ABM Agency/Amanda Bohan (Marketing Director), Krista Robbins (Company Manager), General Management by Theater Mogul/Jill Bowman, Exclusive Tour Direction by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals/Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland, Co-created by Thomas Duncan-Watt, Originally created and produced by Jonathan Rockefeller.

Production by Shady Pines Entertainment

Performances of That Golden Girls Show! - A Puppet Parody are Thursday, November 14, Friday, November 15 and Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm with a matinee on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Tickets are $38-$48 and are available online at eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. The Ticket Office is open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm Monday - Saturday and one hour before performances. Group discounts are available by calling Group Sales at 972-744-4650.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc., Mid-America Arts Alliance, WRR Classical 101.1 FM and Raising Cane's.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You