Eisemann Center Hosts RISD PK-12 Student Art Exhibit

The Richardson Independent School District is having its District-wide K-12 Student Art Exhibition at the Eisemann Center's Green Mezzanine-Gallery. The exhibit will run from January 26, 2021 through February 21, 2021.

Presented by the Richardson ISD Visual Arts Department, this opportunity allows students' enthusiasm and motivation for art to be further explored and enhanced. Myron Stennett, Director of Visual Arts PK-12 for the RISD, developed the criteria for this event to allow all students K-12 who attend school in the RISD the opportunity to create and submit a piece of art. Through challenging curricular art activities which are aligned with the standards outlined in the Art Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills and the school's art curriculum, students are provided a venue to showcase their skills as well as their understanding of process and creative development which supports the goals and skill level of all students.

Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.