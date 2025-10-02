Darren Nicholson Will Perform At Coppell Arts Center In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multiple IBMA Award recipient Darren Nicholson is set to perform at the Coppell Arts Center on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 8 PM. Nicholson has played mountain music since his youth in Western North Carolina. He's a punchy mandolinist with instrumentation nods to Bill Monroe and Marty Stuart, but he's also an introspective songwriter. Tickets are $45.41 and can be purchased online or through the Arts Center box office at 972-304-7047.

Since going solo, Nicholson has persistently and earnestly invested in his shows, making each one a tailored experience. They are genuine, entertaining, and an extended handshake to the community. He's accomplished this all while continuing to be fun-witted and approachable. When you come out to a show, whatever you do, please come talk afterward. He states “I'm like Willie Nelson. ‘I don't want fans, I want friends.' It's a communal thing.”

Nicholson is the recipient of 11 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, along with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest honor bestowed by North Carolina's governor. While touring, Nicholson is joined by Kevin Sluder on bass and vocals, Richard Foulk on percussion, and guitarist Avery Welter.

Darren's latest album, Wanderer, garnered critical acclaim and produced two #1 singles. He is now working on a new album of original music. Two singles from this upcoming new release have already hit #1 as well, including “Big Sky,” Darren's true tale of explorer John Colter.