Dallas Theater Center Expands Community Engagement Programming

]2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center offers even more virtual options. They've added additional free virtual workshops with Public Works Dallas. People of all ages and skill levels can learn from professional artists. Workshops started October 12 and run through November 16.

"Our year-round Public Works Dallas program provides fun and exciting opportunities for people of all ages and experiences throughout our city to experience the joys of making theater in free workshops, classes and large scale public performances. While we are sheltering in place during the pandemic, we're pivoting to provide these opportunities online," said Kevin Moriarty, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. "Though we miss gathering in person, we remain committed to being of service to our community and invite everyone to join us."

Public Works Dallas is holding virtual workshops on a variety of topics including performance, singing, and storytelling. The workshops are in collaboration with Bachman Lake Together Family Center, City of Dallas Beckley Saner & Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, and Jubilee Park and Community Center. The virtual setting allows a variety of people from across the metroplex to come together in a safe and supportive environment.

"The Public Works Dallas community is resilient, they have adapted with us and long to be together again. In this virtual space, not only are we expressing ourselves artistically but we are continuing meaningful dialogue with each other. We can be our authentic selves, be vulnerable and break barriers by connecting on a human to human level " said Stephanie Cleghorn Jasso, Public Works Dallas Manager, Dallas Theater Center.

All workshops are completely free and everyone is welcome to participate. For information on Public Works Dallas workshops email stephanie.cleghorn@dallastheatercenter.org or visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/public-works-dallas/.

