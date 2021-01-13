Dallas Theater Center Announces 2021 Virtual Gala

Dallas Theater Center, the 2017 recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, reveals new details about their innovative 2021 gala. Titled "Staging Joy," this will be the first virtual gala in the theater's history. To celebrate, everyone is invited to attend for free!

The evening will be hosted by Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty and Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Liz Mikel with special appearances from fellow acting company member Christopher Llewyn Ramirez. The unique blend of entertainment, community, and art will make this a gala to remember.

Staging Joy will feature performances from members of the Brierley Resident Acting Company, along with special appearances from current and former Dallas Theater Center artists. One of those artists will be Liesl Tommy, director of Dallas Theater Center's 2008 world premiere The Good Negro and the ground-breaking and revolutionary Les Miserables in 2014. A Tony-nominated director, Tommy most recently directed Respect, the upcoming film based on the life of Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson.

"It's been a challenging and exciting journey producing a virtual event during a pandemic," said Joel Ferrell, Staging Joy Producer. "But we're staying true to Dallas Theater Center's galas, creating a truly unique, memorable, and fun evening celebrating our beloved theater family. And I'm thrilled Liesl will be a part of the evening! She is a powerful and important voice in American theater, film, and television. She and Kevin will give us an exciting idea of what's on the horizon!"

Dallas Theater Center will also present the Linda and Bill Custard Award to Diane and Hal Brierley. This prestigious award celebrates a board member, staff member, community representative or artist that shows extraordinary, distinguished and long-time service to the theater. Previous recipients include Linda and Bill Custard, Texas Instruments, and founding Brierley Resident Acting Company members Chamblee Ferguson, Liz Mikel, and Sally Nystuen Vahle.

While the event is free for anyone to tune in and watch, it is at its heart, a fundraiser. Underwriting opportunities are still available starting at $500, but gifts in any amount will be crucial to reach the event's budgeted fundraising goals. Anyone can also participate in the online auction, which will be available starting February 1. Featured items include an in-home dinner by professional chef Abraham Salum, a HALL Arts Hotel stay-cation package, and items only Dallas Theater Center can create like the Dallas Theater Center costume team dressing you for Halloween and the props team decorating your home for an event.

"Staging Joy is a crucial fundraising event for our 2020-2021 season. Funds raised will allow us to safely produce theater and education and engagement programs at a time when our community needs us in order to reconnect, heal, and move forward," said Jeff Woodward, Managing Director, Dallas Theater Center.

To learn more about Staging Joy, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/staging-joy.