Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Postponement of JERSEY BOYS and OKLAHOMA!

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced the postponement of JERSEY BOYS, originally scheduled for November 10-22, 2020 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, and OKLAHOMA!, originally scheduled for December 9-20, 2020 at the Winspear Opera House. Both productions will be rescheduled at a later date, but will still remain part of DSM's 2021 season.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this postponement, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized. DSM continues to work diligently with its partners to navigate the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows across the country during this unprecedented time.

Since 1941, the non-profit Dallas Summer Musicals Inc. (DSM) has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, DSM promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

For more information about Dallas Summer Musicals, please call 214-421-5678 or visit our website at DallasSummerMusicals.org.

