Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Cancellation of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

As a result of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has announced the cancellation of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, originally scheduled for July 28 - August 9, 2020 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this rescheduling, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized.

DSM continues to work diligently with its partners to navigate the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows across the country during this unprecedented time. Please refer to the list below for the current status of each DSM show.

COME FROM AWAY - Rescheduled - Returning January 5-17, 2021. Details can be found at https://dallassummermusicals.org/shows/come-from-away/.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Rescheduled - Returning July 6-18, 2021 as part of DSM's 20/21 Broadway season. DSM has contacted all ticket holders to offer options including account credit, donation, or refund.

RENT - Postponed - DSM is still wor­king with the producers of RENT to reschedule performances in Dallas, and will be in touch as soon as possible with an update for ticket holders.

DISNEY'S FROZEN - Canceled - DSM has contacted all ticket holders to offer options including DSM account credit, donation, or refund.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Canceled - DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders to offer a choice of DSM account credit, donation, or refund.

THE CHER SHOW (2021) - Canceled - The entire national tour has been postponed. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will now play in place of THE CHER SHOW as part of the 20/21 Broadway season.

