Dallas Regional Premiere Of DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Outcry Theatre

Outcry Theatre's professional branch will present the regional premiere of acclaimed playwright Rajiv Joseph's Describe the Night, directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell. The show features set design by Kennedy Smith, costume design by Kathy Wright, lighting design by Jacob Kaplan, sound design by Jason Johnson-Spinos, and special effects by Isa Flores. The show will be performed at Theatre Three in Dallas, on the Norma Young Arena Stage, from August 23-31, 2025. This marks Outcry Theatre's first production at the historic Theatre Three.

The show features Dylan Weand as Isaac, Connor McMurray as Nikolai, Katelyn Yntema as Yevgenia, Bradford Reilly as Vova, Whitney Renée Dodson as Mariya, Chase Di Iulio as Feliks, and Marcy Bogner as Urzula.

In 1920, the Russian writer Isaac Babel is a war correspondent with the Red Cavalry. Seventy years later, a mysterious Stasi agent spies on a woman in Dresden and falls in love. In 2010, an aircraft carrying most of the Polish government crashes in the Russian city of Smolensk. Set in Russia and East Germany over the course of ninety years, this thrilling and epic play traces the stories of seven people connected by history, myth, and conspiracy theories.

Describe the Night contains adult language and content.

More info at outcrytheatre.com/describe-the-night

Performances:

Saturday, August 23, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, August 24, 2pm

Friday, August 29, 7:30pm

Saturday, August 30, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, August 31, 2pm

Tickets are ​$25. Tickets are available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

About Outcry Theatre:

Outcry Theatre strives to draw youth and young adults from Plano and the surrounding areas to the theatre as both audience and participants, integrating the arts into their lives, and encouraging them to become lifelong artists and arts appreciators.

Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.

​Outcry Theatre serves the Plano community and surrounding DFW area through professional productions; Outcry Reads, presenting works in development by local playwrights; the Outcry Community Theatre program, involving people of all ages; and the Outcry Youth Theatre program, educating students ages 5-18.

Outcry Theatre can be found online at outcrytheatre.com