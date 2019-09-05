Dallas Children's Theatre Presents BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

When it comes to family-friendly, Broadway-like theater, Dallas is fortunate to have one of the top five theaters for children and families in the country in Dallas Children's Theater (DCT). That distinction will be centerstage as DCT's takes on Disney's tale as old as time Sunday, September 22 through October 27! Spirited Belle longs for adventure beyond her small, country town. But, does she get more than she bargained for when the Beast captures her father and she is forced to trade places to save him? In true DCT spectacle, this presentation will delight little prince and princesses everywhere.

Beloved songs mixed with a touch of compassion and kindness highlight the power of true love in this large-scale, family musical. Favorite castle figures Lumiere, Cogsworth, Chip, and Mrs. Potts hold out hope that Belle can, at last, be the one to help the misunderstood Beast learn to love and be loved in return. If so, they can all be rescued from the curse they are under. Can she do it before the last rose petal falls?

"This story is a truly classic tale of redemption, love, family, acceptance. Belle is a confident, intelligent young woman, and I'm excited to show our audiences her strength and ability to care for those around her even in times of struggle," said Nancy Schaeffer, the show's director and DCT's Education Director. "Our cast is beyond superb, so I'm very excited to see the actors perform all the iconic songs we know and love, including my favorite song, 'Beauty and the Beast'."

Familiar and new faces glide onto the DCT stage starting with the inimitable Alyssa Cavazos, a popular teaching artist at the theater and third-time DCT performer, taking the lead as Belle. She is accompanied by powerful DCT newcomer Edward Houser as Beast. D-FW and DCT veteran Debbie Brown appears as the wonderful Mrs. Potts alongside the incredible David Coffee, a D-FW regular, making his DCT debut as Cogsworth. Lumiere, Lefou, Babette and Gaston, played by Duke Anderson, Ethan Rodriguez-Mullins, Gena Loe, and Will Stotts take the stage ready to make audiences laugh.

Before every public performance of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR, children and adults can sing karaoke to one of their favorite songs from a Disney movie.

Ticket Prices: $22-$35 for single tickets. Prices subject to change. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Phone reservations required for Sensory-Friendly performances. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051. General tickets are available online at dct.org





